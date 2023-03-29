Jason Kidd Name-Drops Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic Amid Mavs Playoff Push

The Dallas Mavericks picked up a key win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday as they continue to push for a postseason spot. Dallas got a strong contribution from rookie-guard Jaden Hardy off the bench in Indiana. Hardy’s 20 points in 24 minutes helped propel his squad to a much needed victory.

After the 127-104 win over the Pacers, head coach Jason Kidd discussed Hardy’s quickness and ability to get to the basket, name-dropping Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the process.

“I think when you look at Kai’s [Kyrie Irving] gravity, just like Luka’s [Doncic] gravity, those two setting screens for [Hardy],” Kidd said via the Dallas Mavericks official YouTube channel. “Hardy’s speed and ability to get downhill, a lot of times without a screen, so that just gives him the advantage and he’s taken full advantage of that.”

Kidd went on to praise his rookie’s decision making when running certain offensive actions.

“Understand the gravity of Kai and Luka, when they set those screens in a Zoom [action] or DHOs to be able to get downhill and finish with the best of ’em, but also, you see that he can find the open guy…”

Jaden Hardy Credits Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic After Mavs Win

Hardy’s strong outing against the Pacers wasn’t a fluke. The 20-year-old has been lighting it up lately for the Mavs.

Over his last 10 games, Hardy has averaged 16.4 points 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 46% from the field and 50% from deep.

Much like his coach, he cited his pair of superstar teammates as a strong force behind his newfound confidence.

“Playing with [Luka and Kyrie], they both give me confidence,” Hardy told reporters. “Just always in my ear trying to help me. [I’m] asking them when I’m out there on the floor what they see, and them just telling me – it helps me when I’m out there.”

Hardy then detailed a piece of advice he’d gotten from Irving during Monday’s win.

“Tonight I was talking with Kyrie [when] we were in transition. He was telling me, just like ‘be aware of the clock.’ And on the last play, he’s asking me did I see the clock and stuff like that. … He was just making sure I was aware of the timing.”

Luka Doncic Showers Mavs’ Jaden Hardy with Praise

Dallas’ 23-year-old Slovenian star sounded off on the rookie after the win. He told the press that he’d been able to see Hardy’s potential since the beginning of the season.

“Since the beginning of the season, I saw his potential, even in the preseason,” Doncic said of Hardy via the Mavericks’ official YouTube channel. “But his improvement through the season was insane.”

Doncic also touched on the improvements his young has been able to make throughout the year, explaining that the ability was always around, but Hardy just needed the game to slow down for him.

“He has the skill — that’s not the problem,” Doncic added. “It was just slowing down. Some moments he’ll speed it up. We have all the time. Learn to play at your pace, and just understanding the game.”