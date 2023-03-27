Jason Kidd Sounds Off on Luka Doncic Suspension After Mavericks Lose to Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks have been in a state of free fall for the past couple of weeks. They have continuously stumbled, and over their past two games, they have lost to the Charlotte Hornets twice, making it even harder for them to get into the playoff race.

To make matters worse, Luka Doncic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season on Sunday afternoon, triggering an automatic one-game suspension. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd stated that he doesn’t think it was warranted, but if Doncic does miss a game, other players will have to step up.

“You’re never going to replace him,” Kidd said via the Mavericks’ official YouTube channel. “It’s going to take a group. So, next-man-up mentality with Timmy [Tim Hardaway Jr.], and then you look at [Jaden] Hardy and Josh [Green] participating and playing more minutes. Holiday playing more minutes. But hopefully, it’s rescinded. Didn’t think it was warranted, but we’ll see what happens, though. If he is suspended, we have to move on with the next guy.”

Doncic put up incredible numbers against the Hornets but was somewhat inefficient, and it wasn’t enough to get a win. He finished the game with 40 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-29 shooting from the field and 7-of-16 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Dallas is 36-39 on the season, which places them in 11th place in the Western Conference. They are one full game out of the 10th seed, and if they keep playing at the level they’ve been playing at, it won’t be easy to get back into the postseason picture.

Kyrie Irving Sounds Off on Luka Doncic

Doncic recently made some comments about his frustrations with the Mavericks’ performance, and after their second loss to Charlotte, Kyrie Irving praised Doncic for his honesty.

“I’m sure he’s had some private time to acknowledge it, but when he acknowledges it in a public eye, I think it’s usually suppressed emotions from a long period of time and he just wanted to get it out off of his chest, and I’m proud of him for being honest and open,” Irving said via Sports Illustrated’s Grant Afseth. “We obviously talked about it in the locker room briefly, but for me, I’ve said throughout my whole entire year, this past year, of just really paying attention to the human element. The wins and losses come and go, but the kind of nitpicking of judgment of what’s going on when someone says, ‘I’m having human emotions,’ and then it goes to what’s the blame or who’s the blame? And it starts pointing fingers. You know, that’s the aspect that I don’t enjoy about this sport at all. There’s a human element that goes into this where we perform every single day. You know, this is a 24/7 job. I don’t think people realize that, at times, that are not entrenched with us…”

Kyrie Irving Discusses Mavericks Playoff Push

In addition, Irving spoke about the “desperation basketball” Dallas is going to play down the stretch of the season.

“It’s definitely making or missing shots, but like I said, kind of like a week ago, just trying my best to manage this [foot injury] and there’s a lot of desperation basketball that needs to be played down the stretch, especially where we are in the season and also in the standings,” Irving said via Afseth.