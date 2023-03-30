Jason Kidd Sends Message on Reggie Bullock After Mavericks Lose to 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks have been a mess lately. Despite making a huge splash at the trade deadline, things have not worked out in their favor. And with just a few games left until the postseason, their chances of making the playoffs are getting slimmer and slimmer.

On Wednesday night, they dropped a game to the Philadelphia 76ers. They held a 12-point lead in the first half, but a rough shooting night for some players contributed to their demise. After the game, when discussing Dallas’ playoff chances, head coach Jason Kidd name-dropped Reggie Bullock.

“Yeah, I think it’s always possible. It’s just your belief system. If you believe in it and have positive energy, and not be selfish, that’s where it starts,” Kidd said via NBA.com. “It’s about the team. You win as a team, and you lose as a team, and you try to get better as a team. It’s not just Kai [Kyrie Irving] and Luka [Doncic]. When you look at the open shots, everyone got open shots tonight. And we just got to be able to make them. When you look at Reggie, his first three, he makes it, and then he couldn’t buy one. Maxi [Kleber] makes one and then turned some down. But we’ve talked about making the right play. Make or mess, that’s the way you got to live. If you start to turn things down, the basketball guys will go against you. So, we just got to stay together, stay positive, and find a way to win in Miami.”

As a whole, Dallas didn’t have a terrible shooting night, but some players struggled. Bullock was one of those players. He ended the night with seven points, six rebounds, and one assist on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Kyrie Irving Delivers NSFW Rant on Mavericks

When asked about his experience in Dallas thus far, as well as the team’s struggles, Irving delivered an NSFW rant after the game.

“Just human nature, man,” Irving said of Dallas’ struggles and him fitting into a new situation via Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “I’m getting traded to a new work environment, and it’s just a lot of newness. I’m trying to introduce myself to everybody, figure out, you know, who do guys go to on the team to confide in off the court? Who is our coaching staff as people? Upper management, who are they as people? What do they expect from me? The big question, why they traded for me? And, you know, what does it look like for the future? That’s the big question. What does our future look like? What does our future look like? I think that now, again, just where we are in the season, and where other teams are positioned already, it kind of looks like a bit of a clusterf***, to be honest with you, because we’re 37-40, and we’re trying to fight to get into the play-in game.”

Luka Doncic Sounds Off on Jason Kidd & Kyrie Irving

Meanwhile, after the contest, Doncic revealed that he, Irving, and Kidd recently met to discuss the team’s struggles.

“Just just playing with him. We met, too, with Jason,” Doncic said via NBA.com. “So, it was good. Us three. But this is the whole team, man. The whole team got to step it up a little bit. We still have chances. So, we shouldn’t give up yet.”