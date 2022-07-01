New Mavs Big Man Addresses Potential Position Controversy: Insider

In the early going of the NBA’s offseason, the Dallas Mavericks addressed one of last season’s great shortcomings when they acquired two big guys and bolstered the frontcourt, with Christian Wood coming in via trade from Houston and JaVale McGee agreeing to a three-year contract in free agency.

Immediately, though, the question was raised: Aren’t these two both centers, and can they possibly fit together?

Certainly, during his two years with the Rockets, Wood was a pure center, playing 100% of his possessions at that position both years, according to Basketball-Reference.com. McGee has never been anything but a center, playing that position for what amounts to 100% of his possessions for his entire 14-year career.

That could set up the Mavericks for some controversy. But the team does intend, at least to open the year, to have McGee starting at center alongside Wood at power forward, a position he has played in stretches in the past. That makes some sense, since Wood is a stretch-big who can launch shots out to the 3-point line, having made 39.0% last year and 38.0% from the arc in his career.

McGee is a more traditional rim-running center, effective at grabbing putback opportunities and finishing off lob passes in the middle. According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, Wood is “wide open” to the idea of playing power forward with McGee starting at center.

I'm told that Christian Wood is "wide open" to the idea of starting at power forward next to JaVale McGee in the Mavericks' frontcourt. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 1, 2022

Dwight Powell’s Future Murky

While the team seems to have addressed the issue in the middle, there are still some other holes that need filling, and roster spots to address. One of those spots belongs to center Dwight Powell, who is a permanent resident on the Mavericks’ rumor mill, yet has somehow managed to remain with the team for eight seasons.

Powell, the longest-tenured Maverick, played all 82 games last season, and averaged 8.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 21.9 minutes, and was the starter in all 18 of Dallas’ playoff games. Powell has one year and $11 million on his contract, making him an attractive trade piece, but it is unclear whether the Mavs will look to move him or keep him on as a third big man.

Powell struggled early on in the year but played better as the season went on and, in the playoffs, was a plus-8.7 points per 100 possessions in his on/off numbers.

Dragic Signing Still on Hold

While the team expects Spencer Dinwiddie to fill the void that will be left with the absence of Jalen Brunson, depth at the backup guard spots figures to be filled by the team bringing back Theo Pinson, whom the Mavs hope can be developed into a rotation player, as well as Luka Doncic’s longtime mentor, Goran Dragic.

As of yet, Dragic has not been signed by the Mavericks but around the league, it’s being considered a done deal.

The Mavericks still could use some additional scoring punch off the bench, and Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has been mentioned as a possible addition. The team has also been linked to Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle for defensive purposes, but more offense is still on the menu.