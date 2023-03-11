Mavericks ‘Wish’ They Completed Christian Wood Trade for Former Top-10 Pick

The Dallas Mavericks made some noise ahead of this season’s trade deadline, when they made a move for All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. It was a move that spoke to the front office’s commitment to bringing in talent around Luka Dončić.

Even with the blockbuster move for Irving, the Mavs still aren’t playing at the highest possible level. Dallas has lost 7 of their last 10 games, and very well could end up in the Play-In Tournament at the end of the season.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, one trade the Mavs might wish they pulled off is one for New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes.

Buckley outlined the following deal:

Pelicans Receive: Christian Wood

Mavericks Receive: Jaxson Hayes, Naji Marshall and 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected)

He then highlighted how the proposed deal would benefit both sides.

“This would be a tricky sell to the Mavs fanbase—and maybe the front office—since they’d be giving up the most talented player in the trade,” Buckley explained. “But now that they have Kyrie Irving alongside Luka Dončić, they could see value in adding a pair of athletic, energetic defenders (plus a first-round pick) at the expense of an offense-only contributor like Wood. Hayes has the bounce and length to handle the rim-running role Dallas anticipated JaVale McGee would fill. Marshall has enough size and spirit to pester bigger perimeter players. The Mavs might still not have enough defense to win it all, but this would get them closer to passing that test. New Orleans, meanwhile, has a shooting shortage and could use another frontcourt scorer to help mask Zion Williamson’s ongoing absence. Wood might leave plenty to be desired on defense, but he’s absurdly skilled on the offensive end for a 6’10” combo big.”

The addition of Hayes would’ve given the Mavs a different presence down low. The former top-10 pick hasn’t really cracked the rotation for the Pelicans this year, as he’s only played an average of 13.8 minutes in his 39 appearances. Hayes averages 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game, while shooting 57.4% from the floor.

Mavericks Would Be Great Landing Spot for Draymond Green

Though the Mavericks can’t make any more major moves this season, they very well could make a splash this summer.

During a recent conversation with an anonymous Western Conference general manager, Heavy Sports‘ Sean Deveney learned that Dallas could be a potential landing spot for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The source went onto explain that he believes that the Mavs are the “right place” for Green to end up if he leaves the Warriors.

“I have always thought Dallas would be the right place for him. Put him with Luka, another supercompetitive guy, and those two could really raise everyone’s level,” the source told Deveney. “Or they could drive everyone crazy, they could drive each other crazy and wind up at each other’s throats. I think Draymond is the exact right kind of guy you want with Luka, though, someone who cares about winning as much as he does.”

Dillon Brooks Takes Shot at Luka Doncic Ahead of Mavs Matchup

The Mavericks have a date with the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. While they’re in Memphis, the Mavs will get a chance to see Dillon Brooks, who has recently been feuding with Green.

Unfortunately for the Dallas, they’ll have to try and pick up the win without Doncic, as he works his way back from a thigh injury.

As soon as Brooks got word that the star guard wouldn’t be suiting up for Saturday’s showdown, he took a jab at Doncic.

“It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game,” Brooks said via Memphis News’ Damichael Cole.