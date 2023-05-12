NBA Exec Says Kevin Durant Could Be Standing in Way of Mavs’ Offseason Trade

As the Dallas Mavericks look to revamp their roster this summer, they’ll have to test the waters on several players that could be available via trade. Amongst those they’ll likely call about is Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton.

Though the Mavs will probably inquire about the former No. 1 overall pick, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be headed to Dallas. An anonymous NBA executive who spoke with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney pumped the brakes on the possibility of a possible sign-and-trade involving Kyrie Irving, saying that he “can’t see that at all.”

“I saw a sign-and-trade with Kyrie was talked about,” the executive told Deveney. “Can you imagine going to Kevin Durant and saying, ‘Hey, we got you out of Brooklyn but we’re bringing in Kyrie!’ I think you can say KD is not crazy about the idea of Kyrie on his team again. I can’t see that at all.”

The source then pivoted to a deal involving several Mavericks role players, questioning if that’d be enough to pry the big man from the desert.

“They could get something done with the Mavs, but they’d be looking at role players, like Josh Green and Tim Hardaway, maybe Reggie Bullock, too,” the source explained. “Is that enough for Ayton, though? The guy was the No. 1 pick. But you can fill two or three roster holes, sign a big man, and give yourself a better group as a whole.”

Ayton could be a solid addition for the Mavericks. He’d fill the large void left in the paint, which caused Jason Kidd to use a carousel of centers all season. The big man averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 67 games for the Suns this year. He was reliable around the rim, converting on 58.9% of his attempts from the floor.

NBA GM Says Suns Will Look to Trade Deandre Ayton, Maybe Just Not to the Mavs

The Mavs and Suns are now on the same couch, after Phoenix was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in Thursday’s Game 6. A mid-season trade for Durant wasn’t enough to propel Phoenix past the second round this year, marking their second-straight exit at this stage, following last year’s elimination at the hands of Dallas.

Ayton did not suit up for Phoenix’s final game. He was sidelined with bruised ribs as his teammates got pummeled by the Nuggets, 125-100. His long-term future in with the team has been uncertain for some time, with Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer calling the situation ‘curious’ back in February.

In addition, an anonymous NBA general manager told Heavy Sports that “it’s almost certain” that the Suns will look to trade Ayton.

“It’s almost certain they will look into trading him. I think they feel like they can do all right with a mishmash of decent centers and changing their focus on getting better talent around those two star guys,” one NBA GM told Heavy Sports. “That’s been true for the past couple of years, really. Deandre has butted heads with Monty [Williams]. But he can be a great player, still, it just needs to be somewhere else.”

Mavericks Eager to Add Defense & Rebounding This Summer

Though the chances of Ayton winding up in Dallas seem to be slim, he does fit at least half of the bill in terms of what GM Nico Harrison is looking for.

Harrison told reporters last month that he’s hoping for the Mavs to bring in some defense and rebounding to solidify their core around Luka Doncic and hopefully Irving, who is a free agent this year.

“I think for us going into the offseason, the two biggest things that we need to work on is defense and rebounding,” Harrison said via the Dallas Mavericks official YouTube channel. “That’s going to be addressed.”

Ayton’s 10 rebounds per game this season certainly check that box, but his effort defensively isn’t always there.