Insider Gives Key Update on Mavericks Guard’s Pending Extension

The Dallas Mavericks have made several roster moves in an attempt to build a title contender after missing the play-in tournament in 2023. They signed free agent Kyrie Irving to a long-term extension, after acquiring him at the trade deadline in February. They also acquired former Boston Celtics star Grant Williams in a trade this summer.

But even after a busy offseason for the Mavericks’ front office, there are still more questions lingering about the future of the franchise. Budding star guard Josh Green is due for an extension. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report predicts that the Mavericks will retain the rising guard, but they will likely have to pay him more than the $13 million mid-level exception.

“For Green to commit early to the Mavericks, he probably needs more than the projected non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($13 million). That might be workable for Dallas,” he said.

The insider also said that Green’s upcoming deal will likely mirror the one veteran guard Landry Shamet received from the Brooklyn Nets.

“The Nets gave Shamet a four-year, $42.5 million deal (with team-friendly non-guarantees in the third and fourth seasons) after he put up very similar numbers to Green in LA with the Clippers,” Pincus added. “Shamet’s $9.5 million starting salary (7.7 percent of the cap) translates to $10.9 million in 2024-25.”

Pincus: Josh Green Deal ‘Makes a Lot of Sense’

Despite a disappointing season for the Mavericks as a team, Green himself put up solid numbers. In 2023, he averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. The Mavericks missed the postseason in 2023 after reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and have retooled their roster, hoping to go on another deep playoff run in 2024.

However, acquiring talent doesn’t come without spending dollars, and as a result, Dallas is limited in what players they will be able to add to their roster for the foreseeable future. Because of that, Pincus believes going above the mid-level exception to retain Green “makes a lot of sense,” for the Mavericks.

“After two nondescript seasons in Dallas, Josh Green emerged in his third year with the Mavericks as a relatively consistent shooter (40.2 percent from three on 2.8 attempts) and athletic wing,” Pincus added.

“The Mavericks invested in Kyrie Irving, Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes, and others this offseason. This should limit the team’s spending flexibility in free agency for at least a year or two. Keeping Green on an agreeable extension makes a lot of sense for Dallas.”

Mavericks Make Shakeup to Training Staff

With Luka Doncic and Kyrie having long injury histories, one major component of the Mavs’ success this season will be their training staff. Ahead of this season, the franchise made a major shakeup to its staff as NBA insider Tim Cato of The Athletic reports that Casey Smith, who has been Dallas’ lead athletic trainer since 2004, will no longer serve in that role.

“Casey Smith, the longtime lead athletic trainer for the Dallas Mavericks, won’t continue in the same role this coming season, multiple team and league sources tell The Athletic,” Cato writes.

“In August, Smith was informed by Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison that his role would be changed to a broader focus with reduced involvement in the team’s day-to-day operations, according to team and league sources who were granted anonymity to speak freely.”