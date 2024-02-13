Kyle Kuzma Reveals Why He Passed on Mavericks Trade

The Dallas Mavericks were active before the NBA Trade Deadline passed. While they acquired Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington, they had the chance to acquire Kyle Kuzma. From the horse’s mouth, there was a deal in place to send Kuzma to the Mavericks, but it was Kuzma himself who nixed the deal.

Kuzma detailed what went down before the trade deadline passed while talking with The Athletic’s Josh Robbins.

“There was a point in time, Dallas, they definitely did want me,” Kuzma told Robbins in a February 13 story. “(Michael) Winger presented me with what the trade was and obviously didn’t want to trade me and kind of left the decision up to me a little bit and asked me what I wanted to do. I told him I wanted to stay and continue to build something. And that was kind of the end of it.”

Kuzma added further details about why he didn’t want to join the Mavericks.

“In my career, I won a championship. So, I understand that when we play this game of basketball it’s not about contending for a playoff spot. It’s about contending for an NBA championship. There’s only like three or four contenders — true contenders. I just felt like our timelines didn’t line up.”

Kuzma won a championship with the Lakers in 2020. While the Mavericks will compete for a playoff run, Kuzma and the Wizards are all but out of the playoff picture, sporting a record of 9-44.

Grant Williams Fires Cryptic Shot at Mavericks

While Kyle Kuzma explained why he didn’t want to go to the Mavericks, ex-Maverick Grant Williams may have fired a parting shot at the organization.

After Williams and his new team, the Hornets, beat Grizzlies on February 10, Williams took a subtle shot at the Mavericks.

“It’s great to get a win for the city and play for the jersey that’s across your chest, not on your back,” Williams said, per the Charlotte Hornets YouTube Channel. “Everybody touched the ball, we trusted one another, a team that never played, practiced together, every single person seemed like they had each other’s back.”

The Mavericks traded Williams half a season after signing him to a four-year, $54 million contract. Though Williams didn’t name anyone directly, it sounds like both sides were okay with separating.

Kyle Kuzma Happy for Daniel Gafford

Though Kyle Kuzma and Gafford are no longer teammates, Kuzma is aware of how much easier Gafford’s life will be playing next to Luka Doncic.

“Gafford’s got the easiest job in sports now,” Kuzma told reporters after the Wizards beat the Mavericks on February 12, per the Washington Wizards’ YouTube Channel. “Everybody’s just going to double. He’s going to catch the ball in the middle of the key, and he’s just got to make the right play. Either pass it or dunk it. Sixteen (points) and 17 (rebounds) in 24 minutes? It’s tough. I’m happy for him. Very happy for him.”

Even though they are different players, Kyle Kuzma would also likely benefit from playing next to Luka Doncic since he played with a player of a similar caliber, LeBron James.