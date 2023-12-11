Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Latest Heel Injury

It appears both the Dallas Mavericks and Kyrie Irving caught a break when the injury he suffered against the Portland Trail Blazers turned out to be a heel contusion, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported via his X account on December 9.

Tests show Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a heel contusion, avoiding a substantial injury after teammate Dwight Powell landed on his right leg, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving is beginning treatment on the heel and there is no return timetable yet. pic.twitter.com/8srMIY7KEG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 9, 2023

After Charania confirmed the extent of Irving’s injury, Irving expressed gratitude for all the support while providing an update on his health.

“To my Tribe and Family Members: I appreciate all of the prayers, well -wishes, and messages The unconditional Love shown from you all is truly appreciated. I am feeling better than I was yesterday and for now, that’s all I can ask for. I’ll be fine,” Irving wrote via his X account on December 9.

To my Tribe and Family Members:

I appreciate all of the prayers, well -wishes, and messages 🤞🏾🪶

The unconditional Love shown from you all is truly appreciated. I am feeling better than I was yesterday and for now, that’s all I can ask for. I’ll be fine. Chief Hélà — Chief Hélà 🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) December 10, 2023

At the present time, there is no timetable for Irving’s return. In 17 games with the Mavericks, Irving is averaging 23 points and 5.2 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.4% from three, per Basketball-Reference. Irving’s contributions have played a part in how well the Mavericks have fared thus far. At 13-8 this season, the Mavericks share the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference standings with the Denver Nuggets.

Jason Kidd Gives Thoughts on Kyrie Irving’s Injury

After Kyrie Irving suffered his injury, there were reports that he left the arena in a wheelchair. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd refuted the report.

Play

“All reporting is not all factual. Or should we all believe it?” Kidd said during his postgame press conference on December 8. “I am not here to interview you, but I think he hasn’t left the building. He is still here.”

Kidd added that nobody knew how hurt Irving was at the time, saying, “Just a right foot injury. That’s all I can tell you. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Though the injury looked bad, there was no telling the full extent of Irving’s injury. While now it’s confirmed what Irving went through, it remains to be seen how long he will be out and how that will impact the Mavericks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Says Kyrie Irving Was in ‘Great Spirits’

After the Mavericks beat the Trail Blazers, Tim Hardaway Jr. revealed how Irving felt after the Mavericks won without him.

“He was right there waiting at the door [of the locker room] when we came in,” Hardaway said during his postgame press conference. “He was good. Great spirits. Just happy that he’s okay. When we all got to the locker room and saw on social media how it looked, the pictures obviously, it didn’t look too good. … Hopefully he won’t be out long.”

With Irving out, the Mavericks will likely depend on Seth Curry, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum, among others, to replace his production until he returns. Irving’s all-star production isn’t easily replaceable, but this is a good time for the Mavericks to show their depth as a team.

Irving has struggled with injuries throughout his NBA career. Irving played 60 games combined last season, which is the most he played since the 2018-19 season with the Boston Celtics when he played 67. All indications are that both he and the Mavericks have avoided disaster for the time being.