Kyrie Irving Ducks Talks of Mavericks Future After Let-Down Timberwolves Loss

The biggest storyline surrounding the Dallas Mavericks over the last week or so, has been the addition of Kyrie Irving. Dallas acquired Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets back on February 5, kicking off a chaotic week of league-wide trades. The deal saw the Mavs bring in some much-needed help for star guard Luka Doncic.

Irving was selected to start in this season’s NBA All-Star game in Utah, making him a great addition on the basketball side of things. However, the 30-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the year, making him a free agent in the summer. In the past, he’s had a history of being a flight-risk. First, requesting a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, then walking away from the Boston Celtics, and most recently, requesting a trade from the Nets.

During Monday’s post-game press conference, Irving was asked of his long-term plans with the Mavericks. He responded by asking the media to longer ask about the subject, calling the question “draining.”

“I would love to just have the respect of you guys and everybody the rest of the season of just continuously asking me that because it just puts unwarranted distractions on us and our team,” he said via HoopsHype. “I’ve dealt with it before and it’s very emotionally draining to ask questions like ‘What’s the long term? What’s the long term?'”

Kyrie Irving doesn't want to talk about the future: "I would love to just have the respect of you guys and everybody the rest of the season of just continuously asking me that because it just puts unwarranted distractions on us and our team." pic.twitter.com/O1J9Sm13PK — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) February 14, 2023

Mavericks Predicted To Trade For Third Star In Offseason

Should Irving ink a deal to remain in Dallas this summer, then the Mavs could look to even further improve the team.

On February 14, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the team could look to bring in a third star via trade.

“Using a 2029 unprotected first-round pick to land Irving will allow Dallas to move both their 2025 and 2027 first-round picks this summer, after the Mavericks’ 2023 selection finally conveys to New York as part of the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis deal,” Fischer explained. “If Irving and Doncic manage to form the partnership Doncic and Porzingis never could fully cement, then perhaps the Mavericks will even take those picks and go shopping for an additional co-star for Doncic and Irving. Why stop at two alphas when you can chase a third? That has been the going order of operations for teams in the superstar-stacking business.”

Suns Wanted To Land Kyrie Irving Before Mavs Trade

Another thing Fischer touched on in his article, was the fact that the Mavs had a bit of competition at the deadline when working to trade for Kyrie

According to his report, the Phoenix Suns, who later struck a deal to land Irving’s former teammate Kevin Durant, were also looking to trade for Uncle Drew.

“The Suns approached the Nets about trading for Kyrie Irving once the All-Star point guard asked out of Brooklyn, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports,” Fischer wrote. “There were rumblings around the league that Phoenix was hoping to somehow land both Irving and Durant.”

He added that Phoenix’s pursuit of Irving likely won’t end there.

“That’s not just a window into another present reality,” he predicted. “A future reunification of Durant and Irving with the Suns will loom on the periphery of both Phoenix and Dallas’ stretch runs.”