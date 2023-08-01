Kyrie Irving Issues Strong Warning in Response to LeBron James Critics

One NBA news account “Basketball Forever” called out Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving for his recent playoff blunders. As Irving prepares to enter training camp in the coming weeks the star point guard did not mince words with his response. He sent a strong warning heading into his first full season with a reloaded Mavericks squad.

“Pin this tweet and see what happens in the next few years,” Irving said.

Pin this tweet and see what happens in the next few years. Hélà

🤞🏾♾🪶 — Chief Hélà 🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) August 1, 2023

Irving started last season with the Brooklyn Nets but was traded to the Mavericks at the deadline when the two sides could not agree on the terms of a long-term extension. It will be interesting to see what adjustment the squad will make before the season opener.

Kyrie Irving Has High Praise for LeBron James

Irving and LeBron will forever be linked. Earlier in their careers, the two All-Stars headlined the Cleveland Cavaliers as one of the most explosive duos in NBA history.

James, closing in on the finale of his 30s, is still dominating the NBA as he heads into his 21st season. Irving appreciates LeBron’s greatness and lauded his ex-teammate for his longevity.

“We gave the keys to the entire business to an 18-year-old kid, and now he’s 38 years old, and he’s still dominating. I don’t think we should be surprised. I think we should congratulate and celebrate him as much as possible. Continue to enjoy the shows that he put on because it’s not going to be for too much longer,” Irving said

“Whenever he decides to play [until], I’m enjoying the show.”

Play

Kyrie Reflects on His Time as LeBron’s Teammate

Irving and LeBron were a part of the historic Cavaliers team that came back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals to beat the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, who were the defending NBA champions at the time. And for three seasons, Irving had a front-row seat to watch LeBron’s greatness.

2016 was LeBron’s crowning moment in a basketball career some argue is perhaps the greatest of all-time.

LeBron came into the league deemed the next star to usher in the league’s new era. And with failure not being an option, the pressure to be great was placed squarely upon his shoulders.

Not only did James meet the gargantuan expectations, that other people placed on him, he has far exceeded them.

Irving, one of James’ most notable teammates, says the All-Star’s preparation is what separates him from the rest of the pack and praises him for his ability to handle the pressure of being great.

“I definitely saw this when we were playing together,” Irving said. “His ability to prepare himself mentally, spiritually, emotionally, game to game, day to day. I’ve been quoted as saying it’s hard to be LeBron James, or any superstar, or any entertainment, sport, athletic, or business industry because all eyes are on you. But he’s handled it extremely well.”

James will play his 21st NBA season in 2024 and still seems to have a lot left in the tank. With Irving looking to duplicate that same success in Dallas it will be interesting to see if he can get it done.