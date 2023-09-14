Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Doubles Down on Controversial Criticism

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was at the center of one of the biggest controversies in sports in 2021. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, New York City enforced a rule that required all its athletes to be vaccinated or they could not participate in home games. Irving refused to get vaccinated and, as a result, was sidelined by the Nets until the following January.

Irving is hoping for a fresh start in Dallas after being traded by the Nets last February. However, despite being with a new team, Irving is not changing his stance on the vaccine. The Mavericks star recently took to Instagram to congratulate tennis star Novak Djokovic on his U.S. Open win while shading the vaccine in the process.

“Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic won the U.S. Open. He won, and we will too,” Irving wrote.

Kyrie’s Injury History Influenced Vaccine Decision

To this day, Irving still has not gone into detail about the specific reason he chose not to get vaccinated. But according to a report from Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of “Bally Sports,” Irving’s skepticism of the vaccine is centered around his long injury history that dates back to his days at Duke.

“Those closest to him also have shared that Irving knows anything he says will be magnified and scrutinized and he doesn’t want to be viewed as an anti-vaxxer. He’s not taking this stance to be a voice for the voiceless. He’s just not trusting of the available vaccines, according to sources. Irving also does not want to get vaccinated because of bad experiences with his health due to basketball injuries over the years,” Robinson writes per Bally Sports.

“Since his freshman year at Duke, Irving has missed 261 out of 950 games, including the last five of the 2015 NBA Finals when a fractured kneecap required surgery and forced him to miss 29 games the following season. His 2018 knee surgery in Boston was a corrective procedure because the screws from his 2015 surgery caused an infection in his knee. Moreover, a 2019 shoulder injury became difficult to diagnose and ultimately forced him to have surgery in 2020.”\

Lakers Coach Sounds off on Kyrie Irving

Three-time NBA champion Phil Handy was Kyrie’s assistant coach on the Cleveland Cavaliers when they completed a historic 3-1 deficit to win the NBA title in 2016. He says that Irving has always been private and likens his demeanor to Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

“Ky is one of those dudes that is very private. He’s very private and his circle is very small and he’s not a guy that really extends himself a lot to people that he doesn’t know. Kind of like Kawhi,” Handy told Robinson.

“Until you actually get to know Kyrie, you’re going to get a lot of speculation. He’s going to say some stuff and certain things, but people don’t understand maybe what’s the context behind it or where he’s coming from.

So, I always say a lot of times athletes, in general, are just in the spotlight where you just hear sound bites or you might see this or hear this, but people don’t really know the kid. And so, until you get to know Kyrie, I tell people all the time that if you don’t know someone, you probably shouldn’t speak on him.”