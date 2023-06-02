‘No Truth’ to Kyrie Irving’s ‘Handshake Deal’ with Mavericks, Says Insider

It appears that the Dallas Mavericks do not have a “handshake agreement” with Kyrie Irving about a new contract after all.

There had previously been reports that the two sides were aligned on a deal that would keep Irving in town for at least three seasons. However, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, there’s no truth to those reports.

“I’ve heard there’s no truth to any reports that Irving has a handshake deal with Dallas on a new max contract for four years with a player option at this time,” Scotto told The Athletic’s Jovan Buha on the June 1 episode of the “HoopsHype Podcast.” “Not to say he won’t be back in Dallas. They certainly have all the motivation to keep him after trading for him and the financial resources to make him the best offer possible, but nothing’s done as of yet.”

Dallas’ top priority this summer is undoubtedly to re-sign the All-Star guard. Dallas landed Irving in a blockbuster deal ahead of this season’s trade deadline, well aware of his expiring contract and the risk that is attached to it.

On May 22, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported that he and the Mavs had a “handshake agreement” on a new contract, prior to the trade.

“I hear they had a handshake deal before the trade [with the Brooklyn Nets],” one source told Pincus. “And Kyrie wouldn’t have said yes to anything less than the max.”

Pincus went on to share the potential specifics of the contract, which he’d had revealed through a league source.

“I hear he’s going back to Dallas on a 3+1 [a player option on the fourth year]. His contract will line up [identically] with Luka [Doncic]‘s.” one player agent revealed to Pincus.

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Slams Speculation on Future

Days after Pincus’ report, Irving took to an Instagram Live stream to voice his frustrations with the media consistently speculating about his future.

“I’m a free agent this summer, but I am in no rush to make a decision,” Irving said. “The speculation around my name from all these individuals that get on TV and have these personalities… When they speak on my name and they’re talking about potential teams that I’m going to, respectfully, I’m asking you to please stop paying attention to that. I am in no rush to make a decision.”

Kyrie tells fans to not believe any rumors of where he will go this Free Agency. It’s all for clicks pic.twitter.com/SUaKRGuPK1 — uSTADIUM NBA (@uSTADIUMNBA) May 24, 2023

Irving’s Instagram rant was certainly a red flag for Mavs fans at the time. It can’t be good if he’s complaining about speculation, right after Pincus reported that he’d agreed to stick around.

Mavericks Plan to Make a Splash to Wow Kyrie Irving

Fortunately for Mavericks fans, it sounds like the front office is committed to keeping Kyrie in Dallas. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the team has “grand plans” to “make a major splash” in an effort to wow him into a new deal.

“The Dallas Mavericks have grand plans this offseason to make a major splash and try to keep Kyrie [Irving] and add to what’s going on around Luka Doncic,” Windhorst said on the May 25 edition of ESPN’s “Get Up.” “The Mavericks are under some pressure to do something, and they have the No. 10 pick in the draft to use to facilitate it.”

On ESPN's "Get Up" show, Brian Windhorst spoke about the Dallas Mavericks' "grand plans" to keep Kyrie Irving and build around Luka Doncic. "The Dallas Mavericks have grand plans this offseason to make a major splash and try to keep Kyrie [Irving] and add to what's going on… pic.twitter.com/lJ7qWptkri — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) May 25, 2023

More good news came from NBA Insider Marc Stein on May 28. Stein reported in his newsletter that Dallas has “no interest” in facilitating a sign-and-trade to help another team land Irving.