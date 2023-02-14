Mavs’ Kyrie Irving Vents Disappointment: ‘Still Trying to Emotionally Recover’

The Dallas Mavericks came up short again on Monday, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-121. It marked the second straight loss for the Mavs, who fell to the Sacramento Kings in overtime on Saturday night. Both games ended in similar fashion. Dallas had the ball down three with the seconds ticking down, and were unable to convert to bring themselves level.

The final possession against the Timberwolves was something of a disaster. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic frantically passed the ball back and forth before Irving eventually turned it over, sealing the Mavs’ fate.

Mavs failed to get a shot off in their final possession pic.twitter.com/69bDL6Xv1D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2023

Following the loss, Irving spoke with the media about the final possession, sharing his frustrations with the team’s inability to get a shot up.

“Man, I’m still trying to emotionally recover. It’s still so raw. I would have liked to get a shot up,” he said via NBA on ESPN.

The 30-year-old took responsibility for Dallas’ sloppy attempt to tie the game.

“I have to get a shot up if anything, or allow Luka to have some space to get a shot. It’s on me,” he claimed.

Though he took responsibility for the team’s failure, Irving was big reason why they were even in the game. Dallas was down 18 points heading into the final frame and he helped them claw their way back into the game. The former No. 1 overall pick poured in 26 points in the fourth quarter alone. He played all 12 minutes in the fourth and knocked down 11 of his 12 attempts from the floor.

They lost but Kyrie's 26-point 4th quarter was incredible. Here are some of his best baskets: pic.twitter.com/763JI5zaAG — Panda Hank (@pandahank41) February 14, 2023

Luka Doncic Sounds Off on Final Possession vs Timberwolves

Doncic, Dallas’ other superstar scorer, had the opportunity to speak on the team’s frantic final attempt. He credited Minnesota’s stifling defense as the seconds ticked down.

“That was great defense. We didn’t get a clear shot and we just passed to each other,” he said in his post game press conference. “But I think it was great defense. Well done.”

The Slovenian star may not have had the explosive fourth quarter that his co-star did, but he still had a respectable performance. Doncic scored 33 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out 6 assists, and made 10 of his 20 attempts from the floor.

DeAaron Fox Gushes Over Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving

Again, the February 13 loss to the Timberwolves was the second straight game Dallas dropped right at the end. Their loss to the Kings saw them unable to overcome DeAaron Fox‘s 14 points in overtime.

Following the win over the new-look Mavs, Fox had some high praise for the team’s newest member.

“I love Ky(rie). I’ve watched him since he was in high school, then playing in college, since he got into the league,” he said via the Sacramento Kings YouTube channel. “He’s a great person, always looking out for others. Just genuine, down to Earth. He goes out and he’s a competitor, he wants to rip your throat out when you’re on the court. Outside of that he’s just a great person, great father, great family man… It’s just being a great person and a great competitor at the same time. I don’t really think you can ask for anything else.”