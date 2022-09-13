Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Spotted With New Injury

The Dallas Mavericks have it made.

Sure, there are some issues with the rosters. They don’t really have a secondary star, they lost Jalen Brunson in free agency and didn’t find a suitable replacement, and a few players are paid too much money.

But they have Luka Doncic.

At least 20 other teams around the league would trade in everything they have just to have Doncic on the roster. He’s only 23 years old, has made three-straight All-NBA First Teams, and looks primed to be a top-five player for the next decade.

In turn, the hopes and dreams of the franchise rest on his back. So, watching him play for the Slovenian national team at EuroBasket is a bit scary because injuries can happen at any point. Well, Doncic was just spotted with some tape on his ankle, seemingly nursing an injury.

Doncic was walking with a bit of a limp just a couple of days after Slovenia took down Belgium in the first round of the EuroBasket bracket. The Mavericks superstar posted an incredible statline, dropping 35 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

And while seeing Doncic with a wrap around his ankle is concerning, it’s far from the most brutal injury he’s sustained at EuroBasket.

Doncic Endures Bloody Elbow to Head

On September 7, Slovenia was taking on France at EuroBasket, and near the end of the first half, Doncic got elbowed in the head. He fell to the floor, and when he got up, his head was bloody.

Luka Doncic was bleeding from the head after taking a brutal elbow against France in EuroBasket. He then TOOK OVER with 47 PTS and single-handedly won Slovenia the game 😤 pic.twitter.com/q6xnLJkoxd — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) September 8, 2022

According to Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, he had to get stitches at halftime.

“Late in the first half of the Slovenian national team’s EuroBasket game Wednesday, France appeared to discover the one thing that could slow Luka Doncic’s dominance:

“An elbow to the head.

“But not even blood trickling from a gash beneath his hair and then having the cut stitched at halftime kept Doncic from a thrilling performance in Slovenia’s 88-82 victory over France,” Caplan wrote.

It was an ugly sight for Mavericks fans to see, as Doncic was helped off the court by trainers. He came back after halftime, though, so the worries of Dallas fans everywhere were put to rest.

He didn’t just return to the game, though – he absolutely dominated.

Doncic Dominates France With 47-Point Game

Despite being elbowed in the head and getting stitches at halftime, Doncic still managed to lead Slovenia to a win, dropping a ridiculous 47 points in the process. It was the second-most points ever scored in a EuroBasket game.

After the contest, Rudy Gobert sounded off on what it’s like to go against a player like Doncic.

“He is able to play the game like probably few people in the history of the game have been able to do it,” Gobert said. “We try to not give him everything, make sure he is not able to make other people better around him and score, and try to make him work defensively. Tonight, he had a good night … He made some shots that were really tough, you have to tip your hat off when he makes those shots. But it was a tie game with two minutes left.”

.@espn_macmahon asked Rudy Gobert if he’s about sick of seeing Luka Doncic at this point. Rudy, with a smile: “No, I hope to see him again.” pic.twitter.com/I7XMwkO7TF — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) September 7, 2022

So, no matter how bruised and battered Doncic gets, he seems hell-bent on helping Slovenia defend their EuroBasket title.