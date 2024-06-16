Lakers Named Free Agent ‘Fit’ for Potential D’Angelo Russell Replacement

The Los Angeles Lakers took the fewest three-point shots and made the seventh-fewest in the NBA per game last season. Looking to upgrade in that area and other areas in free agency, Bobby Marks of ESPN named them a “fit” for free agent Gary Trent Jr.

Trent Jr. debuted in 2018 and has become an above-average player, averaging 13.7 points last season and 17.4 in 2022-23.

According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, the Lakers were among the teams interested in Trent Jr. during the 2023-24 trade deadline.

“Gary Trent Jr. is the name most frequently discussed, with the Lakers and Nets among the teams with interest,” Moore wrote.

Los Angeles Lakers ‘Should be Evaluating’ Gary Trent Jr.

Bobby Marks of ESPN broke down a scenario where D’Angelo Russell opted out of his contract. If he opts into his $18.9 million player option, the Los Angeles Lakers would exceed the first apron.

If he didn’t opt-in, the Lakers would have more flexibility, including access to the $12.9 million mid-level exception. Trent Jr. could potentially fit into that $12.9 mid-level exception and be an ideal target due to his scoring abilities.

Trent would likely only be an option if Russell left in free agency, making him a potential replacement.

Maxwell Ogden of FanSided wrote that the Lakers “should be evaluating” Trent Jr.

How Trent Jr. Would Fit on the Lakers

Last season was the worst since 2020-21 for Trent Jr. in terms of scoring, but that could’ve been for a few different reasons. The Toronto Raptors, who’s he played with since being traded to the team in the 2020-21 season, finished 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.

Trent’s best season came in 2021-22 when he averaged 18.3 points and shot 38.3% from three-point range on 7.7 attempts per game.

Russell was the only Lakers player who attempted more than 5.1 attempts per game last season, shooting 41.5% from three-point range. However, outside of that, no one but James shot over 40.0% with more than five attempts per game.

If they were to lose Russell, they’d have to find a way to replace his three-point shooting, which Trent could do if he shoots how he has in his career.

Due to his three-point shooting, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World called Trent an “excellent” fit for the Lakers.

“Finally, Gary Trent Jr. is another excellent three-point shooter who would fit well alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis,” Bitar wrote in his June 16 article exploring five three-point shooters the Lakers can land in the offseason. “The Lakers could pursue Gary Trent Jr. in free agency, using their Mid-Level Exception.

“This approach would allow the Lakers to add a quality shooter without engaging in complex trade negotiations. Trent’s contract demands would need to align with the Lakers’ cap space, but his addition would be a strategic move to bolster the team’s shooting and defense.”