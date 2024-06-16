Bryson DeChambeau Goes Viral With Weird 5-Word Message at U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau is known for taking an unconventional approach to golf, but the star’s latest revelation may be the most surprising yet. DeChambeau revealed at the 2024 U.S. Open that he soaks his golf balls in salt water before every tournament.

Heading into the final round of the U.S. Open, the golfer went into great detail about the process, which has now been outsourced to his manager. DeChambeau reposted the interview clip along with a five-word message that has led to some interesting social media responses from fans.

The golfer’s message on X eclipsed one million views less than 24 hours after posting. Fans are loving DeChambeau’s tongue-in-cheek response to his interesting routine.

“Yes, I salt my balls,” DeChambeau noted in the June 15, 2024 message on X.

As for what golf balls DeChambeau uses, the golfer is rumored to utilize the Titleist Pro V1 X Left Dash edition.







Bryson DeChambeau Turned Heads by Revealing He Soaks His Golf Balls in Epsom Salt Before Every Tournament

Jokes aside, DeChambeau has a method to his madness. The golfer believes by soaking the golf balls he can locate the errors in the manufacturing process which can be fixed. DeChambeau revealed that the majority of the golf balls are fine, but it is an extra step in the pre-tournament process that he hopes leads to more victories.

“Thanks for the salty balls question. I appreciate that,” DeChambeau said in a June 15 press conference. “Yeah, I put my golf balls in Epsom salt. I’m lucky enough that Connor, my manager, does that now. I don’t have to do it. But essentially we float golf balls in a solution to make sure that the golf ball is not out of balance.

“There was a big thing back in the day where golf balls are out of balance, and it’s just because of the manufacturing process,” DeChambeau added. “There’s always going to be an error, especially when it’s a sphere and there’s dimples on the edges. You can’t perfectly get it in the center.

“So what I’m doing is finding pretty much the out-of-balanceness of it, how much out of balance it is. Heavy side floats to the bottom, and then we mark the top with a dot to make sure it’s always rolling over itself.”

Bryson DeChambeau Uses Unique ‘Hyrbid’ Irons Which the Golfer Credits for Being in Contention at the Masters, PGA Championship & U.S. Open

Play

DeChambeau is also known for creating his own golf clubs. It may not be a conventional approach, but the moves seem to be working for the golfer.

DeChambeau has been in contention at the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open in 2024. This despite struggling to find his footing in recent years.

The star came within one stroke of winning the PGA Championship. DeChambeau headed into the final round of the U.S. Open with a 3-stroke lead on the field.

If DeChambeau is able to win the U.S. Open, we may see a lot of amateurs soaking their golf balls in salt. Chances are it will not give regular golfers the same club speed and distance that DeChambeau leans on. DeChambeau labels his new golf clubs as “hybrid” irons which we now know hit balls soaked in salt.