Luka Doncic’s Teammate Says Mavericks Star Is ‘Really Taking Care of His Body’

According to Luka Doncic’s Slovenian teammate Mike Tobey, the Dallas Mavericks superstar is “really taking care of his body” and has improved his nutrition this summer.

Doncic has looked noticeably slimmer while playing for Slovenia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“I’d say I feel he’s a little bit more rested,” Tobey said, via Cesare Milanti of Eurohoops.net. “He looks fresh and in shape, he’s really taking care of his body and himself a lot more seriously this summer. You can tell it by his nutrition, by how he looks: he’s in a lot better shape. I really see a big step forward in that part of his professionalism. He seems to be more focused.”

The Mavericks talked with Doncic about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic. Doncic was listed at 230 pounds last season.

“The Mavericks’ key figures have talked to Doncic about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer,” Cato wrote in July. “Doncic also stopped having fun for long stretches of the past two seasons, the first time in his life I think that’s ever been true for the sport he’s devoted his life to.

“Those factors, along with his extended summer to rest and recuperate, make me believe we’ll see Doncic more dedicated to the marathon of the NBA season this coming year. I absolutely believe he’ll start next season looking as good as he’s ever been.”

Mavericks’ Mark Cuban Sends Strong Message on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Dynamic

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley’s podcast that Kyrie Irving understands Dallas is Doncic’s team.

The Mavericks were 5-11 last season when Doncic and Irving were in the lineup together, per StatMuse. Dallas, though, re-signed Irving in free agency this summer and Cuban believes Doncic and Irving can co-exist.

Irving re-signed with the Mavericks on the first day of free agency on a three-year, $126 million contract. The Duke product averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 20 games with the Mavericks last season. He finished the 2022-23 season with averages of 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists with the Brooklyn Nets and Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season for the Mavericks. He recorded 36 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles in 66 starts.

The Mavericks went 38-44 last season. They missed the play-in tournament after reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2022. Dallas re-signed Irving and Dwight Powell, signed Dante Exum, Seth Curry and Derrick Jones Jr. and acquired Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes this summer.

Clippers Star Paul George Talks About Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George talked about Doncic on the latest episode of his podcast. George believes Doncic has a chance to be one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Doncic has appeared in 330 games with the Mavericks. He’s averaging 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists. The 24-year-old has made four All-Star teams and four All-NBA teams. Doncic also won the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year Award.

Not only has Doncic played well in the regular season for the Mavericks, but he has also shown up in the postseason. Doncic has career playoff averages of 32.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He guided the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, where Dallas lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

Doncic signed a massive five-year, $215 million extension with the Mavericks in August 2021. He’ll make $40 million next season.