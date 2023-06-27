Mavericks’ Rookies Get Honest About Playing with Luka Doncic

Two new faces (technically three if you count Richaun Holmes) became members of the Dallas Mavericks franchise last week on NBA Draft night. Both Duke center Dereck Lively and Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper were selected by the Mavs in the first round of the 2023 draft.

The two rookies were introduced to members of the media on Monday afternoon. Prosper spoke on what it’s like coming into the league knowing that he’ll be playing alongside Luka Doncic.

“Luka’s one of the best players in the world,” Prosper said via Sports Illustrated’s Grant Afseth. “Just playing with a guy like that, it’s just amazing. You can learn so much from a guy like that. He’s an unselfish player. He’s a player that loves to pass — loves to create. I’m just excited to be able to play with a guy like that, learn from him, and just complement him. For guys like us, we don’t need the ball in our hands. We’re ready to cut, finish, [or] catch lobs from Luka, all of those things. It’s just exciting to play with a guy like Luka.”

Lively later echoed Prosper’s message, laying out the many ways he believes he’ll fit beside the Slovenian star.

“It’s definitely going to get scary whenever I set a really good pick [for Luka], and he gets down the lane,” Lively said. “You’re not going to know if he’s going [to] get a kick out 3, a floater, get to the rim, or throw it up for a lob…”

Dereck Lively Excited to Show Mavericks What He Can Do

Shortly after being selected by the Mavs on Thursday, Dallas’ new big man caught up with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

Lively explained that he’s eager to get out on the court for Dallas and show the fanbase how versatile he can be.

“That’s definitely something that’s going to be able to grow,” Lively told Deveney. “It’s something I’ve always had. Just because I wasn’t able to excel at it or show it as much as I wanted to, that doesn’t mean I never had it. I’m just excited to hit the ground running and show everybody what I can do.”

Lively, who Dallas drafted at No. 12, averaged just 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a freshman at Duke last year. In 34 games for the Blue Devils, he attempted 13 3-pointers for the entire year, making only two of them.

Mavericks Nearly Dealt Pick to Hawks for Clint Capela

Dallas welcomed two young prospects to the franchise at the Draft. However, they nearly went a completely different route, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein.

Over the weekend, Stein reported that the Mavs were interested in a deal that would’ve landed them Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks.

“League sources say that the Hawks and Mavericks continued to hold dialogue this week on a potential trade featuring their first-round picks (No. 15 and No. 10, respectively) but the talks perished for good during the last 24 hours before the draft,” Stein revealed. “Sources say that Hawks, who tried in vain to trade No. 15 and John Collins to Dallas for No. 10 and Dāvis Bertāns, told the Mavericks they would surrender Capela only if the Mavericks added swingman Josh Green to the trade. The Mavericks, sources say, rejected that idea like they did all proposals involving Collins.”