Luka Doncic Drops Hilarious Take on High Mavericks Workload

The Dallas Mavericks have a Luka Doncic problem. No, the international superstar doesn’t want out of town. No, he’s not holding out over some trivial concern. No, the Mavs’ Doncic problem has thus far been a net good: Doncic has been overplayed.

His usage rate is already at a historic level — if the season ended today, only two players would have a usage rate higher than Doncic’s. The proof is on the floor: tune into any Mavericks game and you’ll probably see the Mavs star initiating offense and serving as the lead (and only) playmaker. We know it, you know it, heck, even Doncic knows it.

But thankfully, Doncic doesn’t seem too bothered by it. In fact, he turned it all into a big joke.

“Luka Doncic on his NBA-high usage rate: ‘I don’t watch the statistics because nowadays you guys have statistics for everything — whoever drinks one espresso before the game and scores five points gets the record.’

That his coffee fix today?

‘No, I had a couple more than that,'” Mavs reporter Callie Caplan tweeted after the Mavs’ loss on Thursday.

Luka Doncic on his NBA-high usage rate: "I don’t watch the statistics because nowadays you guys have statistics for everything — whoever drinks one espresso before the game and scores five points gets the record." That his coffee fix today? “No, I had a couple more than that.” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) November 11, 2022

Jason Kidd Expresses Concern Over Doncic’s Workload

After Dallas’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd expressed concern over Doncic’s workload so far.

“Asked Jason Kidd about Luka’s insane usage rate to start the season. It’s a concern. ‘People will say he’s 23,’ Kidd said. ‘But, he’s human.’ At this rate, Kidd said, Doncic may hit a physical/mental wall around Christmas,” DC-based reporter David Aldridge tweeted Thursday.

Asked Jason Kidd about Luka's insane usage rate to start the season. It's a concern. "People will say he's 23," Kidd said. "But, he's human." At this rate, Kidd said, Dončić may hit a physical/mental wall around Christmas. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 10, 2022

But what else is Kidd to do? Doncic is the very definition of a heliocentric superstar: a player through which the entire offense runs around. Who else is Kidd going to turn to? Spencer Dinwiddie? His career-high 18.4 points and 43% shooting from three is nice, but the Mavs aren’t handing him the keys under any circumstances, so long as Doncic is around.

If Doncic hits a wall by Christmas, the Mavericks are in a load of trouble for the rest of the season. One of the biggest reasons they made a deep run last season was the momentum that carried them along the way.

Thankfully, not only is Doncic having a laugh over his usage, but he’s making sure to remind everyone that he’s not the only one on the floor.

Doncic Sends Love to Christian Wood

In fact, he praised one player in particular after defeating the Utah Jazz 103-100 a few weeks ago.

“[Christian Wood is] an amazing player,” Doncic said after the win. “I told him last game we gotta use him more, and that’s on me. I think we used him a lot more in this game (against the Jazz). He shows what he can do. He was amazing today, and we just gotta feed him the ball more.”

Wood has been instrumental to the Mavs’ success so far this season. Though he’s come off the bench, his usage rate is second-highest on the team. He’s sporting a career-high 64 percent effective field goal rate, good enough for the top quarter in the league. He’s also shooting a decent 48 percent from deep, albeit on just 25 attempts.