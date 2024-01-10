Luka Doncic Pairs up With All-Star in Latest Rumors

The Dallas Mavericks are interested in Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, a third star in Siakam could put Dallas in a favorable position moving forward. They could potentially even compete for a championship if the trio worked out.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Sacramento Kings, who have shown interest in Siakam, likely won’t end up trading for him. He’s reportedly uninterested in the Kings as a long-term option for him.

“It remains possible that the Raptors and Siakam will agree on an extension, especially if the trade market is underwhelming enough that Toronto’s president, Masai Ujiri, decides to hold onto him past the deadline,” Amick reported. “But either way, Siakam is seeking a full-term, max-salary deal no matter where he ultimately lands. And while Siakam has not asked for a trade, the sources say he doesn’t view the Kings as a good long-term fit if the Raptors choose to move him.”

This is big news on a potential deal with the Mavericks as others have shown interest in his services.

The Mavericks Have Expressed Intrest in Pascal Siakam

Shams Charania said on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” that the Mavericks have shown interest in trading for the All-Star.

“Will he commit to a team long-term when he’s traded, like a team like Sacramento or wherever, Dallas, Atlanta, Indiana, all teams interested in Pascal Siakam? But if you’re going to trade for a guy like that, give up multiple assets and multiple rotation players, you want to know where you stand.”

“I’m told the Raptors and Kings were in active conversations about a Pascal Siakam trade… revolving around Harrison Barnes. At this point, the only way it ignites is if Toronto comes back to Sacramento.”@ShamsCharania on Pascal Siakam. pic.twitter.com/8l1K5YbHJ8 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 8, 2024

The Mavericks, similar to other teams, will want confirmation from Siakam before they trade for him that he’d re-sign with the team when he gets traded. If he isn’t interested in being there long-term, there isn’t much of a need to move assets when they can go towards other plays.

Siakam is a perfect player to fit next to Luka and Kyrie on both sides of the ball.

Other Teams Want Siakam

As with every big-name star on the trade market, many teams will show interest in making a trade. Siakam is not different as other teams continue to show interest in trading for him before the deadline.

The biggest threat to the Dallas Mavericks is reportedly the Indiana Pacers. Indiana has an interest in adding Pascal Siakam to play next to Tyrese Haliburton, forming an incredible duo.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Pacers’ interest, hinting that they’re the favorites right now.

“The Indiana Pacers are seen by some rival executives as the leaders in this pack — the factors in play are somewhat similar to those that led to Toronto’s trade with San Antonio for Leonard in the summer of 2018. There will be no promises made about his free agency future for any team, with the pursuing organization needing to roll the dice and hope for the kind of best-case scenario that unfolded when the Raptors won it all during their one season with Leonard in 2019. It’s a gamble, to be sure, one that the Kings and perhaps others are thinking twice about making. And with good reason.”