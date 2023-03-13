Mavericks Get Crucial Update on Luka Doncic’s Brutal Thigh Injury

Star Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will miss his second-straight game on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, due to a nagging thigh injury. Fortunately for the Mavericks, it sounds like the March 13 matchup could be the last one Doncic is sidelined for before returning to play.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and FanDuel, the All-Star guard is considered day-to-day and could potentially return against the San Antonio Spurs on March 15.

Charania shared the latest update on Doncic’s injury on FanDuel TV.

“This is more short-term, he’s going to be day-to-day with this thigh injury,” Charania reported. “He’s out again, so he’s going to miss his second-straight game tonight. But I’m told that he could be back as soon as their next game… Right now, the Mavericks are hopeful that this is more of a day-to-day injury for Luka Doncic, not as severe as Kevin Durant’s.”

“He’s gonna be day-to-day with this thigh injury… I’m told he could be back as soon as their next game”@ShamsCharania with the latest on Luka Doncic’s injury#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/il77HWYLfw — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) March 13, 2023

Dillon Brooks Takes Jab at Mavs’ Luka Doncic

Doncic sat out for Dallas’ first of two matchups against the Grizzlies, missing Saturday night’s game in Memphis.

When the injury report was officially released, the 24-year-old was the recipient of some slander from Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks.

Brooks took a jab at Doncic, implying that he is soft and wasn’t ready to play a physical game against the gritty Grizzlies.

“It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game,” Brooks said via Memphis News’ Damichael Cole.

Luka Doncic is out tonight and is listed as day-to-day due to a left thigh strain. Dillon Brooks on Luka being out today: “It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game.” — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) March 11, 2023

Brooks has been known to throw some shots around. Most notably, towards Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. In a recent interview with ESPN, Memphis’ guard took the opportunity to throw some shade at Green and the Warriors.

“I don’t like Draymond at all,” Brooks told ESPN’s Tim Keown. “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”

Mavericks Considered the ‘Right Place’ For Draymond Green

During a recent conversation with an anonymous Western Conference executive, Heavy Sports‘ Sean Deveney learned that the Mavericks could wind up being suitors for Green this summer.

The GM told Deveney that he believes Dallas is the “right place” for the 33-year-old to end up if he decides not to return to the Warriors in the offseason.

“I have always thought Dallas would be the right place for him. Put him with Luka, another supercompetitive guy, and those two could really raise everyone’s level,” the source told Deveney. “Or they could drive everyone crazy, they could drive each other crazy and wind up at each other’s throats. I think Draymond is the exact right kind of guy you want with Luka, though, someone who cares about winning as much as he does.”

Green’s contract includes a player-option for next season. However, the Mavericks could bring him in, regardless if he decides to opt in or opt out.

“The hope is that Draymond just decides to opt into the final year of his deal and they can proceed from there,” the source said. “You can trade him at that point, you don’t have to worry about a sign-and-trade and all the restrictions that come with that. You can work with him to find a place he wants to go. Or you can say to him, let’s give it one more run, be a leader, let’s win a championship here and we’ll pay you.”