Mavericks’ Mark Cuban Sends Strong Message on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Dynamic

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley’s podcast that Kyrie Irving knows Dallas is Luka Doncic’s team.

The Mavericks were only 5-11 last season when Doncic and Irving were in the lineup together, per StatMuse. Dallas, though, quickly re-signed Irving in free agency this summer and Cuban believes Doncic and Irving can co-exist.

Mark Cuban has nothing but praise for Kyrie Irving's first season with the Mavericks@PatBevPod @patbev21 @rone pic.twitter.com/AJkLyCVWzq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 30, 2023

Irving re-signed with the Mavericks on the first day of free agency on a three-year, $126 million contract. The Duke product averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 20 games with the Mavericks last season. He finished the 2022-23 season with averages of 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists with the Brooklyn Nets and Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season for the Mavericks. He recorded 36 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles in 66 starts.

The Mavericks went 38-44 last season. They missed the play-in tournament after reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2022. Dallas re-signed Irving and Dwight Powell, signed Dante Exum, Seth Curry and Derrick Jones Jr. and acquired Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes this summer.

Clippers’ Paul George Talks About Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George talked about Doncic on the latest episode of his podcast. George believes Doncic has a chance to be one of the greatest players in NBA history.

“Luka is the goat… he is not next up, he’s up NOW” -Paul George on Luka Doncic (via @PodcastPShow ) pic.twitter.com/us334mm7KD — Jo (@MavsStan41) August 28, 2023

Doncic has appeared in 330 games with the Mavericks. He’s averaging 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists. The 24-year-old has made four All-Star teams and four All-NBA teams. Doncic also won the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year Award.

Not only has Doncic played well in the regular season for the Mavericks, but he has also shown up in the postseason. Doncic has career playoff averages of 32.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He guided the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, where Dallas lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

Doncic signed a massive five-year, $215 million extension with the Mavericks in August 2021. He’ll make $40 million next season.

‘Realistic’ Proposed Trade Lands Mavericks $268 Million All-Star

On August 30, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report posted a column titled “Realistic Trade Packages for Every NBA Team’s Worst Contract.” In the story, Buckley proposed that the Mavericks trade Tim Hardaway Jr., Holmes, Jaden Hardy and a 2025 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Gordon Hayward.

“Hayward may not be the player he once was, but he could be a useful third option on a good team,” Buckley wrote. “Dallas might have nightly worries about whether Irving and Hayward will play, but this offense would be a beauty at full strength.”

Hayward appeared in 50 games for the Hornets last season. The one-time All-Star averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 47.5% from the floor, 32.5% from beyond the arc and 81.1% from the free-throw line.

The 33-year-old Hayward has career averages of 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 784 games with the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics and Hornets. He signed a four-year, $120 million contract with Charlotte in November 2020.

Hayward will make $31.5 million next season. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024 and will have earned more than $268 million in his career once free agency begins.