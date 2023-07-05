2-Time All-NBA Defender ‘Intends’ to Sign With Mavericks: Report

One of the best defenders in the NBA intends to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT, Portland Trail Blazers restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Mavericks.

Once Thybulle signs the offer sheet with Dallas, Portland will have 48 hours to match it.

Thybulle played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Blazers last season. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.5% from the field, 36.5% from beyond the arc and 67.9% from the free-throw line. The 26-year-old has made two All-Defensive teams in his career.

Thybulle has career averages of 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists with the Sixers and Blazers. He played his college basketball at Washington.

Mavericks Still Linked to Grant Williams

The Mavericks are still being linked to Boston Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams. Boston is seeking a first-round pick in return for Williams, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Mavericks, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards are interested in Williams.

“Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, New York and Washington are all still in the mix, according to league sources, with Williams eligible to sign an offer sheet on July 6,” Weiss wrote. “The Celtics have 24 hours to match once the sheet is signed. Boston has been seeking a first-round pick in return for Williams, according to league sources, though it’s rare for a sign-and-trade for a role player to yield that significant of a return.”

The Celtics are unlikely to keep Williams after trading for Kristaps Porzingis, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season while shooting 45.4% from the floor, 39.5% from 3 and 77.0% from the free-throw line in 79 games.

The Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals in seven games. Williams averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the 2023 playoffs versus the Hawks, Sixers and Heat.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Williams had surgery on his left hand after the 2023 playoffs ended. The forward hurt his hand in March and played through the injury. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 regular season.

It looks like the Celtics are trying to do a sign-and-trade deal involving Williams, who has career averages of 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Seth Curry Is Back With the Mavericks Again

The Mavericks have signed Seth Curry to a two-year contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This will be Curry’s third stint with the Mavericks.

Curry played for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He averaged 9.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 61 games while shooting 46.3% overall, 40.5% from beyond the arc and 92.7% from the free-throw line.

The 32-year-old Curry has career averages of 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Mavericks, Blazers, Sixers and Nets. He’s the younger brother of Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

Along with signing Seth and re-signing Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks brought back Dwight Powell and signed Dante Exum. Powell agreed to re-sign with Dallas on a three-year contract worth $12 million, while Exum and the Mavericks agreed to a one-year, guaranteed contract for next season.