Mavericks Ditch Disgruntled Center for $180 Million Luka Co-Star in Proposed Trade

The search for a Luka Doncic co-star is still in high gear for the Dallas Mavericks. With the clock ticking on keeping Luka in Dallas, it is absolutely imperative that the Mavs prove to the Slovenian superstar that it can build a winner around him.

The team entered this season with a load of momentum after a shock run to the conference finals last season. But with Jalen Brunson long gone, Doncic has been forced to shoulder the load like never before, though he’s doing an admirable job, with Dallas currently 19-16 and tied for sixth in the West.

But according to Dalton Trigg of si.com, the Mavericks should look to target Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers, who could slide in as an ideal pairing with Luka Doncic.

Mavs receive: Tobias Harris

76ers receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, and JaVale McGee

“When it comes to potential trade options, the most realistic ones likely have to include the Mavs not giving up another first-round pick. A potential trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for Tobias Harris fits that mold.”

Though Harris is pricy — over $70 million owed between this season and next — his skillset would fit well beside Doncic.

Why the Mavericks Say Yes to Harris

Imagine, for a moment, the ideal Luka teammate. In a rotation geared around Doncic’s talent, it’s probably someone who shoots the three-ball with high volume and efficiency, doesn’t require the ball in his hands to be effective, and plays some solid defense on the other end. In other words, not quite Spencer Dinwiddie.

In Tobias Harris, the Mavs could have that player at the four. This season, Harris has developed into an able floor spacer, connecting on 40 percent of his 5.4 threes attempted per night. As it stands, only Josh Green would have a higher three-point make rate (min. five games played).

But quietly, Harris is also having a much better defensive season than last year. In Philly’s ideal rotation, he’s usually left guarding an opposing wing. But during Philadelphia’s injury pile-up, he had been tasked with playing a little more four, and his defensive numbers while playing power forward show that to be a huge boon for Harris.

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic: 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists in win over Knicks. First ever 60/20/10 game in NBA history. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2022

Worried Harris needs the ball to be successful? In Philadelphia, he’s played with Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, and Tyrese Maxey. He’s plenty used to be a second (or third) fiddle but has still found ways to be effective.

But if Dallas is interested in adding Harris to the fold, it’ll have to fend off interest from another team.

The New York Knicks Are Interested in Harris

Over the weekend, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the New York Knicks have kicked the tires on acquiring Harris.

“The Knicks, at least talked internally about the idea of acquiring Tobias Harris via trade before their winning streak started. Obviously, Harris having a nice game against the Knicks on Christmas Day, Tom Thibodeau spoke highly of him before the game, so that’s just one name to keep an eye on…I know that he does has some fans within the organization.”

Prior to their winning streak – and subsequent losing streak – the Knicks had internally discussed the possibility of trading for Tobias Harris. @IanBegley on the Knicks' loss to the Sixers on Christmas, and what New York will do as the deadline nears: https://t.co/QE0KXQDGZD pic.twitter.com/r7G77OHyKv — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 25, 2022

It’s highly unlikely the Sixers trade Harris to a conference (and division) rival in the Knicks. Harris contract is still a behemoth, but he’s played well enough late to temporarily alleviate the salary heartache.