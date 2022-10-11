Mavericks Interested in Pairing Luka Doncic with Fellow European Star: Report

The Dallas Mavericks have seen their fair share of international stars roam through the halls of American Airlines Center since 2001. First, it was German legend Dirk Nowitzki during the 2000s and early 2010s. Now, Mavs fans have been treated to Slovenian stud Luka Doncic, who picked up Nowitzki’s mantle (and raised it).

But is it possible that the Mavericks could be looking to add another international star to pair with Doncic? According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the answer is a resounding yes. But before Mavs fans go print “Wenbanyama” or on the back of a blank jersey, they might want to read on.

No, it’s not the French phenom (whom I’m going ahead and nicknaming V.T. after LeBron James compared his skill set to an alien’s last week) that could be headed for Dallas. Instead, the Mavericks are considering a bid for Euroleague and Spanish league champ Facundo Campazzo.

“Dallas continues to weigh signing PG Facu Campazzo, league sources say, but no firm decision has been made. Campazzo has said since leaving Denver that staying in the NBA is his hope.

@webEncestando reports he has EuroLeague interest from Fenerbahce and former team Real Madrid,” Stein tweeted

Facundo who? Before diving into Campazzo’s potential role and fit in Dallas, let’s do a little background on the Argentinian overseas star.

Facundo Spent Last Season With Denver Nuggets

Let’s start with the basics: Campazzo is no spring chicken. He’ll turn 32 in March, having spent the last decade-and-a-half playing in Argentina and Spain. In Spain, Campazzo actually spent time alongside Doncic with Real Madrid.

But Campazzo formed a potent partnership with Doncic, twice winning the EuroLeague championship, three-time Spanish league champion, a Spanish League Finals MVP, and a Spanish League Most Spectacular Player.

Sounds great, right?

In 2020, Campazzo made the leap from Spain to the States, signing a multi-year deal with the Denver Nuggets. In the two seasons after, Campazzo appeared in 130 regular season games for the Nuggets, coming off the bench in all but 23.

Over his Denver career, Campazzo shot .301/.361/.769, far below league averages in each. Further, he struggled to establish himself in a Nuggets team last season that missed both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, Jr.

Now a free agent, Campazzo awaits word on a potential NBA deal. His first stint in Denver left much to be desired, but is it possible Doncic and Campazzo could recoup some of that Madrid magic in the Lone Star State?

How Would Campazzo Fit With Mavericks?

Campazzo, a point guard, wouldn’t be much more than a rotation piece with Dallas. As it stands, it’s tough seeing him leapfrog Spencer Dinwiddie or Tim Hardaway, Jr. in Dallas’ depth chart.

Further, the Mavs have to ask whether Campazzo would stifle the development of young guard Jaden Hardy. Getting Hardy going this season should be a realistic goal for the Mavericks, given his pedigree. If the Mavericks can get something out of Hardy, it would be a major boost to the squad’s current depth.

Ultimately, Campazzo could add depth to the Mavericks roster during the regular season. In the inevitable event that Doncic misses time with an injury, having Campazzo off the bench could be nice. And whether Doncic wants his old Madrid teammate back in Dallas has to be another consideration.