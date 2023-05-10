NBA Exec Labels Mavs a Trade Suitor for Warriors Star ‘If Kyrie Irving Leaves’

The dark cloud of a potential Kyrie Irving exit has loomed over the heads of the Dallas Mavericks for months now. Dallas made the trade for Irving, knowing the risk of him leaving this summer when his contract expires.

Should the darkest reality come to fruition, the Mavericks will have to look for a way to fill the void.

A name that’s been floated out there is Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole.

According to a former Western Conference executive who spoke with Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Mavs could be a potential trade partner for Golden State, in the situation where Irving leaves.

“Maybe Washington [Wizards], especially if that’s where [Bob] Myers ends up, or Chicago [Bulls]. Perhaps Dallas [Mavericks] if Kyrie Irving leaves [as a free agent],” the source told Pincus. “Maybe the L.A. Clippers.”

Poole’s future with the Warriors has grown rocky this spring. He’s had a horrendous postseason so far, averaging just 10.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. Plus he’s been wildly inefficient, shooting just 34.2% from the field, and 27.8% from deep.

Golden State signed the 23-year-old to a four-year, $120 million extension prior to this season. Since then he’s struggled to put together a consistent stretch of play. The potential departure of Irving would allow Dallas to have enough salary cap to eat Poole’s big contract, which kicks in next season.

Jason Kidd Says Kyrie Irving ‘Wants to Be’ With Mavericks

A potential exit from Irving would be devastating, but doesn’t seem to be super realistic. Head coach Jason Kidd recently discussed the star guard’s impending free agency, during a recent appearance on Showtime’s “Headliners.”

“I think he truly is happy here. I think he wants to be here,” Kidd told Rachel Nichols. “But that doesn’t guarantee us that he’s going to stay. He has the option and the opportunity as a professional to look elsewhere, because he is a free agent, and I don’t want to take that away from him, being a player who was in that situation. We’re going to do everything to keep him. At the end of the day it’s his decision, but we believe we’ll see what that is, but we hope that we’ve done everything to make him comfortable, and want to be a Mav for life.”

Jason Kidd on Headliners, discussing his approach to coaching Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks' attempts to retain Kyrie in free agency: "We're going to do everything to keep him, and we hope that we've done everything to make him comfortable, and want to be a Mav for life." pic.twitter.com/qbbRPBd5ab — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 5, 2023

Irving’s first half-season with the Mavericks statistically went pretty well.

Since his arrival in Dallas, the 31-year-old averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds over 20 games. He was also able to score efficiently, knocking down 51.0% of his attempts from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc.

Those Within Mavericks Organization ‘Love’ Kyrie Irving

Irving has endeared himself to this in Dallas, during his short stint with the team. An anonymous NBA general manager told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that “everyone in the organization loves Kyrie.”

“I think they want Kyrie and they like Kyrie, but what I can tell you is that Luka, who wasn’t against the trade, just like so many young players today, doesn’t want to share,” said the source. “Kyrie was on great behavior — like he was doing everything to try to win over Luka [Doncic] and be a teammate. Every single player on that team and everyone in the organization loves Kyrie from his time there so far.”