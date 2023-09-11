Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Issues Concerning Update on His Health

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic told reporters in the Philippines following the end of the 2023 FIBA World Cup that he’s still dealing with the leg injury he suffered shortly after the 2023 All-Star break.

While Doncic said the injury won’t keep him from playing or from being ready for the upcoming season, it’s still concerning that he’s not 100%.

“I do not know what to say,” Doncic said, via Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated. “It’s not okay. At the same time, I have to prepare for one more game, and then for a whole season in the NBA.”

Doncic appeared in 66 games for the Mavericks last season. He averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting 49.6% from the field, 34.2% from beyond the arc and 74.2% from the free-throw line. Doncic recorded 36 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles in 66 games.

Luka Doncic Could Be First NBA Player to Make $80 Million Per Year

Doncic could be the first NBA player to make $80 million per year, per ESPN front-office insider Bobby Marks.

“Luka’s gonna be probably the first 80-million-dollar guy,” Marks said to NBA insider Zach Lowe during an appearance on “The Lowe Post” podcast.

One of the best players in the world, Doncic signed a five-year, $215.2 million designated rookie contract extension with the Mavericks in August 2021. The 24-year-old has career averages of 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists with the Mavericks.

According to Doncic’s Slovenian teammate Mike Tobey, the Mavericks point-forward is “really taking care of his body” and has improved his nutrition.

“I’d say I feel he’s a little bit more rested,” Tobey said, via Cesare Milanti of Eurohoops.net. “He looks fresh and in shape, he’s really taking care of his body and himself a lot more seriously this summer. You can tell it by his nutrition, by how he looks: he’s in a lot better shape. I really see a big step forward in that part of his professionalism. He seems to be more focused.”

The Mavericks talked with Doncic about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic. Doncic was listed at 230 pounds last season.

Mavericks Predicted to Make Trade, Considered Landing Spot for 3-Time All-Star

The Mavericks have been predicted to trade for a third star. On September 8, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report wrote, “Look for the ever-aggressive Mavericks to use Jaden Hardy, their 2027 first-round pick and other assets to go after a third star.”

Swartz believes Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns “would be a strong target with his floor-spacing ability, rebounding and passing chops.” The three-time All-Star will make $36 million next season.

Towns signed a four-year, $224.2 million extension with the Timberwolves in July 2022. The extension kicks in during the 2024-25 season. Towns averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season for the Timberwolves while shooting 49.5% from the field, 36.6% from beyond the arc and 87.4% from the free-throw line.

The 27-year-old Towns has career averages of 23.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 52.6% overall, 39.5% from 3 and 83.5% from the free-throw line. He has made two All-NBA teams and won the 2015-16 Rookie of the Year Award.