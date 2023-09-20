Proposed Trade Sends Mavericks $13 Million Magic Shooting Guard

On September 13, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report published a story called “1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team Before 2023-24 Season.” In the article, Buckley proposed that the Dallas Mavericks acquire Gary Harris from the Orlando Magic.

Trade idea: The Orlando Magic send Gary Harris to the Dallas Mavericks for Josh Green and Richaun Holmes

Harris appeared in 48 games for the Magic last season. He averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 45.0% from the field, 43.1% from beyond the arc and 90.0% from the free-throw line. Harris will make $13 million next season.

A Michigan State product, Harris has career averages of 11.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists with the Denver Nuggets and Magic while shooting 44.8% overall, 37.0% from 3 and 81.5% from the foul line.

The Mavericks could start Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Harris, Grant Williams and Dwight Powell if Dallas’ front office decided to trade Green and Holmes to Orlando for Harris.

Mavericks Predicted to Make Trade, Considered Landing Spot for 3-Time All-Star

The Mavericks have been predicted to trade for a third star. On September 8, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report wrote, “Look for the ever-aggressive Mavericks to use Jaden Hardy, their 2027 first-round pick and other assets to go after a third star.”

Swartz thinks Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns “would be a strong target with his floor-spacing ability, rebounding and passing chops.” Towns will make $36 million next season.

A three-time All-Star, Towns signed a four-year, $224.2 million extension with the Timberwolves in July 2022. The extension kicks in during the 2024-25 season. Towns averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season while shooting 49.5% from the field, 36.6% from beyond the arc and 87.4% from the free-throw line.

The 27-year-old Towns has career averages of 23.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 52.6% overall, 39.5% from 3 and 83.5% from the free-throw line. He has made two All-NBA teams and won the 2015-16 Rookie of the Year Award.

Swartz: Mavericks Likely Need Third Star to Push Them Toward Top of West

Swartz believes the Mavericks likely need a third star next to Doncic and Irving to push them toward the top of the West. Dallas missed the play-in tournament last season after making the Western Conference Finals in 2022.

“Keeping Dončić happy will forever be the priority in Dallas,” Swartz wrote. “As of right now, this roster is far from championship-worthy. The Mavericks likely need a third star to push them toward the top of the West. Whenever a star player becomes disgruntled, expect the Mavs to be in pursuit.”

The Mavericks re-signed Irving and Powell, signed Dante Exum, Seth Curry and Derrick Jones Jr. and acquired Williams and Holmes this offseason. Doncic signed a five-year, $215 million extension with the Mavericks in August 2021, so he’s committed to the team for a while. The superstar will make $40 million next season.

Doncic appeared in 66 games for the Mavericks last season. He averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting 49.6% from the field, 34.2% from beyond the arc and 74.2% from the free-throw line. Doncic recorded 36 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles in 66 games.

The Mavericks were only 5-11 in games Doncic and Irving played together last season. That record will have to be better next season for Dallas to get back to the playoffs.