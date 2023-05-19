Mavericks ‘Expected to Explore’ Trade Options for No. 10 Draft Pick: Report

Just days after the Dallas Mavericks got news that they would indeed be keeping their 2023 first-round draft pick, reports have surfaced that the pick could be moving. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Mavs are “expected to explore the market” for a potential trade involving the No. 10 pick this summer.

“There are other teams rival executives are already pinning as potential trade candidates,” Fischer wrote. “Dallas avoided disaster by landing its top-10 protected pick at the No. 10 spot, and the Mavericks are certainly expected to explore the market for that selection in hopes of adding to their All-Star backcourt of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, the latter of which will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.”

As Fischer mentioned, there was a chance that the Mavs would lose their pick this season. Had it fallen out of the top-10, then it would’ve been conveyed to the New York Knicks, as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade from 2019.

Dallas’ team was extremely top heavy, after they pulled the trigger on the deal to bring Irving to town. Once he arrived, the supporting cast around him and Dončić wasn’t good enough to win basketball games. The Mavs skidded down the Western Conference standings from fourth place, all the way to 11th, missing the postseason altogether.

Mock Trade Sees Mavericks Ditch No. 10 Pick for Myles Turner

As far as potential targets that the Mavs can use that No. 10 pick to acquire, no names have been officially reported. However, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley did mock up a scenario where Dallas could land some much needed rim protection.

Buckley pitched the following trade, sending Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers to Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks receive: Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers receive: Dāvis Bertāns, Jaden Hardy and No. 10 pick

“The No. 10 pick may not do too much for Dončić, but sending it out as part of a package for interior anchor Myles Turner absolutely would,” Buckley wrote. “Among the many reasons Dallas disappointed this past season was its tumble from seventh to 25th in defensive efficiency. Turner may not cure all of the Mavs’ ills on that end, but the two-time blocks champ would be a tremendous insurance policy on the back line.”

The addition of Turner would fill a “big” void for the Mavericks. One of the main issues for them all year was that Jason Kidd had to rely on a carousel of unreliable centers to try and man the paint.

Not to mention that Turner is coming off of a career-year. He saw his scoring average jumped up from 12.9 points per game last season to 18.0 in 2022-23. Plus, he continued to hit the glass, grabbing 7.4 rebounds per game. On top of that, he was a force on defense, rejecting 2.3 shots per game.

Turner wouldn’t just be a defensive asset for the Mavericks. He’d also make things easier for the two star ball-handlers with his ability to stretch the floor. The 27-year-old made 54.8% of his attempts from the field this season, including 37.3% (another career-high) from beyond the arc.

Myles Turner Would Give Mavericks Boost in Defense & Rebounding

Turner’s skillset fits the mold that Dallas’ general manager, Nico Harrison told reporters that he plans to target this summer, defense and rebounding.

“I think for us going into the offseason, the two biggest things that we need to work on is defense and rebounding,” Harrison said via the Dallas Mavericks official YouTube channel. “That’s going to be addressed.”