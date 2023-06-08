Mavericks Among Betting Favorites to Land 7-Time All-Star

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the betting favorites to land a seven-time All-Star this summer.

According to the latest odds from Sportsbetting.ag, the Mavericks have the eighth-best odds (+1400) to acquire Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard this offseason.

Miami Heat +200

Brooklyn Nets +300

New York Knicks +300

Boston Celtics +400

San Antonio Spurs +900

Los Angeles Lakers +1200

Los Angeles Clippers +1400

Dallas Mavericks +1400

Atlanta Hawks +1600

Chicago Bulls ++1800

Memphis Grizzlies +2000

Lillard signed a two-year, $121.8 million extension with the Blazers in July 2019. The Weber State product caused quite the stir this week when he said he would want to get traded to the Heat or Nets if the Blazers decided to move him.

Dame also said he wants the Blazers to use the assets the franchise has at its disposal to make win-now moves.

Damian Lillard says Miami is ‘obviously’ his first choice over Boston, New York and Brooklyn in a hypothetical trade “Bam is my dawg” (Via @Showtime ) pic.twitter.com/9XhBZq3kIp — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 7, 2023

“I want to have an opportunity to win in Portland… We got an opportunity, asset-wise, to build a team that can compete. If we can’t do that… then it’s a separate conversation we would have to have” Damian Lillard on the Blazers' future (via @SHOsports)pic.twitter.com/s7XPkZmyXQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 6, 2023

Kyrie Irving becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Mavericks and Irving have mutual interest in getting a deal done this offseason, sources told Heavy Sports.

However, if Lillard makes it known either publicly or privately that he would be interested in playing for the Mavericks, Dallas may have to figure out a way to acquire the future Hall of Famer since he’s less of a polarizing player than Irving.

Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists this season for the Blazers, while Irving put up 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game with the Nets and Mavericks. Lillard also didn’t tweet a link to an antisemitic video as Irving did.

LeBron James Will Not Play for the Mavericks Next Season

According to Bill Reiter of CBS Sports, LeBron James will not leave the Lakers this summer and join the Mavericks despite Irving recruiting the four-time MVP to Dallas.

“LeBron’s not going to Dallas,” one source told Reiter. “That doesn’t even make sense. This is about Kyrie telling (Lakers general manager) Rob (Pelinka) that he’s not taking a discount. And about LeBron trying to create some leverage.”

James signed a two-year extension with the Lakers last summer. The four-time Finals MVP has a player option for the 2024-25 season.

If James doesn’t retire from the NBA this summer, he will be back with the Lakers next season. His oldest son, Bronny, is playing college basketball at USC and his wife and two other kids love living in Los Angeles, sources told Heavy Sports.

NBA Sources Expect the Mavericks to Be a Likely Destination for Suns Center Deandre Ayton

If Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton gets traded this summer, many people around the NBA believe the big man will land with the Mavericks.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, multiple NBA sources expect Dallas to be a likely destination for Ayton.

“More than one NBA source said they expect Dallas to be a likely destination for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton,” Pincus wrote. “(Luka) Doncic and Ayton share an agent (Bill Duffy of WME Sports) and are said to have a good relationship.”

Ayton tried to leave the Suns last offseason by signing a four-year, $132.9 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers in restricted free agency. However, Phoenix matched Indiana’s offer sheet.

An Arizona product, Ayton averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds this season. He has the same agent (Bill Duffy) as Luka Doncic.