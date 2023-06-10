Mavericks Are Betting Favorites to Acquire $132 Million Star

The Dallas Mavericks are the betting favorites to acquire a $132 million star this offseason.

According to the latest odds from Sportsbetting.ag, the Mavericks have the best odds (+300) to land Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, who signed a four-year, $132.9 million deal last offseason.

An Arizona product, Ayton averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds for the Suns this season while shooting 58.9% from the field and 76.0% from the free-throw line. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Ayton would be excited about a fresh start with another franchise.

“Sources told ESPN that Ayton’s teammates have shared their coach’s frustration with what they perceive to be inconsistent effort and aggression from the 7-footer,” MacMahon reported. “Ayton would be excited about a fresh start with another franchise, sources told ESPN. The Suns are expected to aggressively explore the trade market for him this summer, league sources said.”

NBA Sources Expect the Mavericks to Be a Likely Destination for Deandre Ayton

If Ayton gets traded this offseason, many people around the NBA believe the big man will land with the Mavericks.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, multiple NBA sources expect Dallas to be a likely destination for Ayton.

“More than one NBA source said they expect Dallas to be a likely destination for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton,” Pincus wrote. “(Luka) Doncic and Ayton share an agent (Bill Duffy of WME Sports) and are said to have a good relationship.”

As Pincus noted, Ayton has the same agent as Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Proposed Trade Lands Mavericks Deandre Ayon for Christian Wood & Josh Green

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed that the Mavericks trade Christian Wood, Josh Green and JaVale McGee to the Suns for Ayton this offseason.

“A shaky center position in Dallas only gets worse as both Wood and Dwight Powell now become free agents,” Swartz wrote. “Getting Ayton, who was selected two picks ahead of Luka Doncic in 2018, would give the Mavs another franchise centerpiece who’s still only 24 and under contract for the next three seasons.

“Ayton put up 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and shot 58.9 percent overall this season and has become a solid defender who still carries some three-point shooting potential. Wood is capable of starting at power forward or center, giving Phoenix yet another offensive weapon to take the pressure off Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. McGee thrived during his previous stop with the Suns as a backup center and Green is a good, young 3-and-D piece to place between the stars.”

The Mavericks could have a Big 3 of Kyrie Irving, Ayton and Doncic if the front office traded for Ayton. Irving, who becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, is expected to re-sign with Dallas, league sources told Heavy Sports.

If the NBA operates with a $134 million salary cap, Irving would be eligible to re-sign with the Mavericks on a five-year, $272 million contract. The eight-time All-Star averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 20 games with Dallas this season.

“I hear he’s going back to Dallas on a 3+1 [a player option on the fourth year]. His contract will line up [identically] with Luka’s,” one player agent told Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus.