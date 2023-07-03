Mavericks Interested in Signing Celtics Forward & Blazers Guard: Report

The Dallas Mavericks are interested in Matisse Thybulle of the Portland Trail Blazers and Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Both players are restricted free agents.

As restricted free agents, Thybulle and Williams can sign offer sheets with other teams and then the Blazers and Celtics would have 48 hours to match the offer sheets.

“The Mavericks, league sources, have interest in two restricted free agents as they seek to address their significant need for a good defender on the wing: Portland’s Matisse Thybulle and Boston’s Grant Williams,” Stein wrote. “Neither can be formally signed to an offer sheet before July 6 (Thursday), so the Mavericks have been limited to smaller free agent expenditures in the interim, agreeing to terms with guards Seth Curry and Dante Exum and re-upping Dallas frontcourt fixture Dwight Powell.”

Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Celtics last season while shooting 45.4% from the field, 39.5% from beyond the arc and 77.0% from the free-throw line in 79 games. The 24-year-old and Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic are both represented by WME Sports.

Meanwhile, Thybulle played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Blazers last season. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.5% overall, 36.5% from 3 and 67.9% from the free-throw line. The 26-year-old has made two All-Defensive teams.

Seth Curry Is Back With the Mavericks

The Mavericks have signed Seth Curry to a two-year contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This will be Curry’s third stint with the Mavericks.

Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed on a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Curry played for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He averaged 9.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 61 games while shooting 46.3% from the field, 40.5% from beyond the arc and 92.7% from the free-throw line.

The 32-year-old Curry has career averages of 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Mavericks, Blazers, Sixers and Nets. He’s the younger brother of Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

Along with signing Seth, the Mavericks brought back Dwight Powell and signed Dante Exum. Powell agreed to re-sign with Dallas on a three-year contract worth $12 million, while Exum and the Mavericks agreed to a one-year, guaranteed contract for next season.

Kyrie Irving Is Back With the Mavericks Too

Kyrie Irving, who played with Curry at Duke and with the Nets, re-signed with the Mavericks on the first day of free agency. The eight-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year is signing a three-year, $126 million contract with Dallas, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The third year is a player option for Irving.

Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Irving averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 20 games with the Mavericks in 2022-23. Dallas was the only team really interested in Uncle Drew, league sources told Heavy Sports.

Irving has career averages of 23.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He has won one NBA championship and made three All-NBA teams. Irving took to Twitter after reaching his new deal, thanking his aunt — who is his agent — and his father — who is his business manager.

Irving finished the 2022-23 season with averages of 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 49.4% from the field, 37.9% from beyond the arc and 90.5% from the free-throw line with the Nets and Mavericks.