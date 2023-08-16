Josh Green’s Future With Mavericks Receives Massive Update

The Dallas Mavericks have “opened initial talks on a contract extension” with Josh Green, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Green will become a restricted free agent next summer if he and the Mavericks don’t agree to a rookie scale extension by October 23.

The Mavericks have opened initial talks on a contract extension with Josh Green, league sources tell @TheSteinLine, with an Oct. 23 deadline to seal a deal.@JoshBGreen told @OlgunUluc earlier this week he hopes to re-sign with Dallas. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq https://t.co/nO2TBF4Jj2 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 16, 2023

Green appeared in 60 games for the Mavericks last season. He averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 53.7% from the floor, 40.2% from beyond the arc and 72.3% from the free-throw line.

Green has career averages of 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 166 games with the Mavericks. Dallas drafted him with the 18th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Arizona. The Mavericks are 91-75 when Green plays, per StatMuse.

Josh Green Hopeful for Contract Extension with Mavericks

During an interview with Olgun Uluc of ESPN, Green said he’s hopeful for a contract extension with the Mavericks. The 22-year-old guard is currently playing for Australia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“I’ve really just focused on this. Whatever happens kind of happens. Obviously, it’s a cool feeling to be in that situation but, at the same time, I put so much work to be able to be in this position now, that you wanna continue to work,” Green said. “I hope it happens. I want to be in Dallas. I love Dallas. I love the fanbase, love the guys. To think I could be in Dallas long-term would be amazing.”

Green will make $4.8 million next season. He signed a four-year, $13.6 million rookie contract with the Mavericks in November 2020.

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Breaks Silence on Leg Injury

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic told reporters on August 14 that the injury he suffered versus Greece on August 4 wasn’t serious.

Doncic banged knees while playing in an exhibition game for Slovenia.

“It is an old injury which caused me problems in March in the NBA,” Doncic said, via Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated. “Therefore, we performed an MRI. Everything is okay. Nothing worse.”

Doncic is the Slovenian national team captain for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It’s an honor he doesn’t take lightly.

“I am honored to be the captain,” Doncic said, via BasketNews. “We made this decision with the coach and the players. I am truly honored. It’s a proud moment. It is not a new role for me. I was a vocal leader in the national team’s locker room, also in Dallas. I don’t know how to prepare. It comes along. It cannot be learned. If you have it, you have it.”

Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season while shooting 49.6% from the floor, 34.2% from 3 and 74.2% from the free-throw line. However, the Mavericks finished with a record of only 38-44 and didn’t qualify for the play-in tournament after making the Western Conference Finals in 2022.

One of the best players in the world, Doncic has career averages of 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists with the Mavericks. Dallas re-signed Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell, signed Seth Curry, Dante Exum and Derrick Jones Jr. and acquired Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics and Richaun Holmes from the Sacramento Kings this summer.