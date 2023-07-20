Anonymous Member of Mavericks Breaks Silence on Re-Signing Kyrie Irving

An anonymous member of the Dallas Mavericks told Keith Smith of Spotrac that re-signing Kyrie Irving “was priority number one.”

Irving re-signed with the Mavericks on the first day of free agency on a three-year, $126 million contract.

“Re-signing Kyrie Irving was priority number one,” the anonymous member of the Mavericks told Smith. “Adding depth to our frontcourt was probably next on the list. And adding some young talent that fit with Kyrie and Luka (Doncic) was also high on the priority list. We feel like we accomplished all of those goals, even if there is still work to be done.”

Irving averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 20 games with the Mavericks last season. He finished the 2022-23 season with averages of 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists with the Brooklyn Nets and Mavericks.

A future Hall of Famer, Irving has a 15% trade kicker in his new contract with the Mavericks, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. A trade kicker is the percentage of a player’s salary that is awarded as a bonus in the event of a trade.

Mavericks Called ‘Desperate’ for Kyrie Irving’s $126 Million Contract

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes the Mavericks tying Irving to Luka Doncic is a dangerous game to play given how unpredictable Irving is.

Irving has requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Nets.

“This was a desperate move by the Mavericks, who were desperate not to lose another star guard in free agency,” Swartz wrote. “Unlike with Jalen Brunson, however, no other team was likely to give Irving this kind of money. Something will eventually affect Irving’s availability. We just don’t know what yet.

“Tying perhaps the most unpredictable player in the NBA to Luka Dončić is a dangerous game to play for Dallas, a franchise that is still widely carried by its Slovenian superstar. If (when?) Irving grows unhappy or becomes a distraction, the Mavs can only hope that Dončić doesn’t ask out as well.”

While Irving was on his best behavior with the Mavericks last season, Dallas was only 5-11 when Irving and Doncic were in the lineup together.

Mavericks in Talks to Acquire Bojan Bogdanovic & Killian Hayes

The Mavericks and Detroit Pistons renewed conversations about a Bojan Bogdanovic trade, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic.

The potential trade framework being discussed is Bogdanovic and Killian Hayes going to the Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee. Dallas would likely be sending Detroit draft picks as well.

“Late last week, multiple league sources said that the Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons renewed conversations about a Bojan Bogdanović trade,” Cato wrote. “Dallas had previously considered trading for Bogdanović at last season’s deadline, but Detroit’s asking price of a first-round pick was considered too high for the Dallas front office.

“League sources say that the talks were sturdy enough to discuss a potential trade framework — Bogdanović and Killian Hayes coming to Dallas, Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee going out — but it’s unclear what else would have been required from each party to expand it to a four-team deal and what ultimately caused those talks, however serious, to stall.”