Mavericks Spoke With Luka Doncic About Addressing Serious Issue: Report

The Dallas Mavericks have talked with Luka Doncic about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic.

Doncic, 24, was listed at 230 pounds last season.

“The Mavericks’ key figures have talked to Doncic about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer,” Cato wrote. “Doncic also stopped having fun for long stretches of the past two seasons, the first time in his life I think that’s ever been true for the sport he’s devoted his life to.

“Those factors, along with his extended summer to rest and recuperate, make me believe we’ll see Doncic more dedicated to the marathon of the NBA season this coming year. I absolutely believe he’ll start next season looking as good as he’s ever been.”

Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season while shooting 49.6% from the field, 34.2% from beyond the arc and 74.2% from the free-throw line. The four-time All-Star recorded 36 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles in 66 games.

If Dallas doesn’t compete for a championship next season, rumors about Doncic wanting out could heat up. The Mavericks missed the play-in tournament last season after making the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and Doncic said, “Something’s got to change for sure” during his end-of-the-season press conference.

Doncic has career averages of 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists with the Mavericks. It will be fascinating to see if he’s able to keep his weight down next season.

Luka Doncic Predicted to Request Trade With Mavericks in ‘Tough Spot’

One NBA writer believes Doncic could be the next star to request a trade. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report thinks the Mavericks are in a “tough spot” moving forward.

Even though Dallas re-signed Kyrie Irving and traded for Grant Williams this summer, the team may not be ready to compete for a championship.

“What is Dallas’ plan to enter the championship conversation? The Mavs went 5-11 when Dončić and Irving played together last season, so counting on them alone to figure this out is asking a lot,” Buckley wrote. “Can they afford to wait on the growth of Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, or will they trade what little youth they have for established talent?

“Dallas is in a tough spot, which is where no team with a megastar of Dončić’s ilk should ever wind up. The Mavs have rarely resembled a championship contender during his five-year tenure—they have as many series wins as lottery trips (two apiece)—and if he can’t see their vision coming together, he may soon want out of it entirely.”

Mavericks Expressed ‘Exploratory Interest’ in Kelly Oubre Jr., Derrick Jones Jr.

The Mavericks have expressed “exploratory interest” in Kelly Oubre Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr., according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Both Oubre Jr. and Jones Jr. are unrestricted free agents. The former played for the Charlotte Hornets last season, while the latter was with the Chicago Bulls.

“In other news, the Mavericks have also expressed exploratory interest in several free agent forwards, including Kelly Oubre Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr., league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.