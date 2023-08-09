Mavericks Sign $26 Million Slam Dunk Contest Winner: Report

The Dallas Mavericks are signing Derrick Jones Jr. to a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jones Jr. played for the Chicago Bulls last season. He was an unrestricted free agent after declining his 2023-24 player option with the Bulls.

Free agent F/C Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a one-year fully guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam told @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/z2hPxLDIEn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2023

Jones Jr. appeared in 64 games for the Bulls last season. The 2020 Slam Dunk Contest winner averaged 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% from the field, 33.8% from beyond the arc and 73.8% from the free-throw line.

The 26-year-old Jones Jr. has career averages of 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds with the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Bulls. He has made over $26 million in his NBA career.

Mavericks’ $8 Million Signing Dubbed Top Underrated Move of NBA Free Agency

One NBA writer believes the Mavericks‘ $8 million signing was the top underrated move in free agency this offseason.

In an August 2 column titled “5 underrated moves from 2023 NBA offseason,” Brian Martin of NBA.com named the Mavericks’ signing of Seth Curry the most underrated move of the offseason.

“In the 3-point era, signing a player with the sixth-highest 3-point percentage in league history (43.5%) seems like a pretty good idea,” Martin wrote. “Curry returns to Dallas for the third time in his career after spending the 2016-17 season (12.8 ppg, 42.5% 3P) and 2019-20 season (12.4 ppg, 45.2% 3P) with the Mavericks. He has never shot below 40% from 3-point range over a full season in his career.

“Curry’s ability to knock down 3s makes him a perfect complement to the star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who each have the ability to break down defenses and create open looks for teammates spread across the perimeter. In his one season playing with Doncic in 2019-20, Curry shot a team-best (and league-best, minimum 100 attempts) 48.1% on catch-and-shoot 3s. After Irving’s arrival at the trade deadline last season, the Mavericks ranked third in both 3-pointers made (16.4 per game) and 3-point percentage (38.9%). Adding Curry should only help those numbers next season.”

The Mavericks signed Curry to a two-year, $8 million contract on July 14. This is Curry’s third stint with Dallas. The younger brother of Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry played for the Brooklyn Nets last season. Seth averaged 9.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 61 games in 2022-23 while shooting 46.3% from the floor, 40.5% from 3 and 92.7% from the free-throw line.

Seth has career averages of 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Suns, Sacramento Kings, Mavericks, Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers and Nets.

Mavericks Trade Proposal Sends Tim Hardaway Jr. & 2 Players for $132 Million Center

Lee Tran of Fadeaway World proposed that the Mavericks trade Tim Hardaway Jr., JaVale McGee and Christian Wood to the Suns for Deandre Ayton. This would be a sign-and-trade deal since Wood is an unrestricted free agent.

“The Mavericks would be able to increase the team’s overall talent level and add a starting-quality center,” Tran wrote. “Ayton is a perfect fit with the team’s stars and could flourish in a franchise where he is more of a focal point. Meanwhile, the Suns would be able to add some quality depth and improve their rotation. Having good role players is one of the keys to success in the modern-day league, and this deal would get the Suns those role players.”

The Mavericks tried to trade for Ayton in June, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. However, the Suns rejected the Mavericks’ offer for Ayton, who has the same agent as Dallas superstar Luka Doncic.

Ayton averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season while shooting 58.9% from the field and 76.0% from the free-throw line. He registered 36 double-doubles.

Ayton tried to leave the Suns last summer by signing a four-year, $132.9 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers in restricted free agency. However, Phoenix matched Indiana’s offer sheet.