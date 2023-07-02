Former Mavericks Star Returns to Dallas on 2-Year Deal: Report

The Dallas Mavericks are signing Seth Curry to a two-year contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This will be Curry’s third stint with the Mavericks.

Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed on a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Curry played for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He averaged 9.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 61 games while shooting 46.3% from the field, 40.5% from beyond the arc and 92.7% from the free-throw line.

The 32-year-old Curry has career averages of 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers and Nets. He’s the younger brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Along with signing Seth, the Mavericks brought back Dwight Powell and signed Dante Exum. Powell agreed to re-sign with Dallas on a three-year contract worth $12 million, while Exum and the Mavericks agreed to a one-year, guaranteed contract for next season.

Kyrie Irving Is Back With the Mavericks

Kyrie Irving, who played with Curry at Duke and with the Nets, re-signed with the Mavericks on the first day of free agency. The eight-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year is signing a three-year, $126 million contract with Dallas. The third year is a player option for Irving.

Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Irving averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 20 games with the Mavericks in 2022-23. Dallas was the only team really interested in Uncle Drew, league sources told Heavy Sports.

Irving has career averages of 23.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He has won one NBA championship and made three All-NBA teams. Irving took to Twitter after reaching his new deal, thanking his aunt — who is his agent — and his father — who is his business manager.

Big Shoutout to

My Agent Shetellia Riley Irving

and

My business manager Drederick Irving,

who did a great job throughout the whole entire process.

Thank you

A11EVEN MANAGEMENT FIRM Hélà

🤞🏾♾ — Chief Hélà 🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) June 30, 2023

Irving finished the 2022-23 season with averages of 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 49.4% from the field, 37.9% from beyond the arc and 90.5% from the free-throw line with the Nets and Mavericks. He is one of the best players in the NBA.

Mavericks Had To Re-Sign Kyrie Irving

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes the Mavericks had to re-sign Irving despite the team missing the play-in tournament in 2023.

“The Dallas Mavericks took a real gamble when they sent out a first-round draft pick as part of a trade to land someone who’d enter unrestricted free agency the following summer,” Bailey wrote. If Kyrie Irving walks, the Mavs will be out a rotation player (Spencer Dinwiddie), their best perimeter defender (Dorian Finney-Smith), the aforementioned first and multiple second-round picks for nothing.

“Yes, Kyrie was good (probably even great) for the few months he was a Maverick, but he hasn’t even been in the playoffs with them. Re-signing him is imperative.”

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and head coach Jason Kidd wanted Irving to re-sign with Dallas, league sources told Heavy Sports. Even though the Mavericks went only 5-11 when Irving and Doncic played together last season, Dallas’ front office still believes in the Kyrie-Luka duo, which is evident by Irving’s new massive deal.

Irving and Doncic will be under major pressure to make the playoffs next season in the rugged Western Conference. The Mavericks made the Western Conference Finals in 2022. Some NBA execs believe Dallas could trade Irving at the 2024 trade deadline if things go bad.