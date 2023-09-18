Mavericks Linked to Blockbuster Deal for Sixers Star Joel Embiid

The Dallas Mavericks have a lot of talent on their roster, but one thing they lack is consistent play from the center position. The Mavericks decided to part ways with their big man Christian Wood when he hit the free agent market this summer and waived three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee toward the end of the offseason.

With the frontcourt in Dallas being a question mark, the Mavericks may want to consider outsourcing for their next center. Per BetOnline.ag the Mavs have the fifth-best odds to land reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

It may be too late for the Mavericks to trade for Embiid this season. Most, if not all, the free agency money has been spoken for, and the chances of a sign and trade are extremely slim. But Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated notes that the Mavericks could be in prime position to land the star center in 2024.

“The Mavs’ best opportunity to make a splash trade would come next summer if they ultimately convey the first-round pick the team still owes to the New York Knicks as a result of the Kristaps Porzingis trade agreement from 2019. In the interim, Dallas is limited to outright trading its 2027 first-round pick. The team could outright move first-round picks in 2025, 2027, and 2031 next summer, while also being able to include three future second-round picks, and two first-round pick swaps in 2026 and 2028,” Afseth writes.

“Another factor to consider is the impact the Mavs’ young players display in the upcoming season, particularly the two rookies — Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. A young shot-blocking big and a versatile wing have plenty of value around the NBA in possible trades. Josh Green could be of intrigue if he takes his game to another level in his fourth NBA season. Meanwhile, soon-to-be second-year guard Jaden Hardy is another young talent to watch.”

Mavs Among Favorites to Land James Harden

Embiid is not the only Sixers star looking to trade locations, so is former NBA MVP James Harden. The Sixers guard opted into the final year of his contract this summer under the impression the organization would trade him to a team of his choice. So far, that has not happened yet, and the star guard is becoming increasingly frustrated. The jury is still out on whether the Sixers will trade Harden, but we have seen in the past the lengths he is willing to go to have his demands met.

Per BetOnline.ag, the Mavericks have the seventh-best odds of landing Harden. But Asfeth does not believe there is any chance that he will end up in Dallas.

“A trade for Harden seems to be almost impossible for the Mavericks. Adding an unhappy superstar who has a very similar skillset and play style to Doncic makes little sense and would most definitely end in turmoil. Simply put, we advise not wagering on this one,” Asfeth writes.

“First, Dallas does not have the assets that would entice Morey to make this kind of move — unless it’s willing to give up Kyrie Irving at some point next calendar year. But if Irving wanted out of Dallas down the road, Harden is the least likely player that owner Mark Cuban and company would want in return.”

Mavs Owner Reveals Plans for New Arena

With all the star power that has recently come into Dallas and possibly more to come, one might expect that a new arena is also in the cards for the Mavericks. Sports betting in the NBA is not as prominent as with soccer, the NFL, or MLB — yet. But there has been a recent uptick in its popularity. Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban is trying to capitalize on that popularity by building the Mavericks’ new arena in the middle of a resort and casino.

“My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News in 2022.

“Obviously, it has got to pass the Legislature, and I’m not the politician to know all the elements there. But you are talking about billions of dollars in revenue. And it won’t be one of those things, I don’t think, where you ask the city and state for concessions. It’s more about, ‘This is going to generate a ton of revenue.’”