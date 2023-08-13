Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Mavericks Acquire $109 Million All-Star

A new trade proposal has the Dallas Mavericks acquiring one of the best small forwards in the NBA.

On August 12, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World proposed the following three-team blockbuster trade between the Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors:

Golden State Warriors Receive: Pascal Siakam

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Andrew Wiggins

Toronto Raptors Receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Green, 2026 First-Round Pick (DAL), 2028 First-Round Pick (GSW)

Wiggins helped the Warriors win the 2022 championship over the Boston Celtics in six games. He was rewarded with a four-year, $109 million extension in October 2022. The one-time All-Star will make $24.3 million next season.

The 2014-15 Rookie of the Year, Wiggins appeared in 37 games for the Warriors last season. He averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field, 39.6% from beyond the arc and 61.1% from the free-throw line.

The 28-year-old Wiggins has career averages of 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Warriors.

Lee Tran: Andrew Wiggins Is a ‘Low-Usage Player That Fits in Well Next to Other Superstars’

Tran believes Wiggins would mesh perfectly in Dallas next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks didn’t qualify for the play-in tournament last season after reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2022, so they could benefit from a trade that upgrades the roster.

“At his core, Wiggins is a low-usage player that fits in well next to other superstars,” Tran wrote. “He spaces the floor and defends the best opposing perimeter player. We saw his elite defense on both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the 2022 NBA Finals, and it is clear that Wiggins brings a lot of value on that end of the floor. This is the perfect player to put next to two ball-dominant stars in Irving and Doncic.”

“The Mavericks have to show Doncic and Irving that they are serious about building a championship-winning team around them and acquiring a proven player like Wiggins could be just the move to do that. He would also be a great positional fit on the team, and ultimately, there is no downside to bringing him in.”

Former Mavericks Star Jalen Brunson Issues Strong Statement on Luka Doncic

During an interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic which was posted on August 11, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson spoke about his relationship with Doncic.

Brunson and Doncic were teammates on the Mavericks for four seasons from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

“That’s my brother,” Brunson said of Doncic. “We got drafted together. I’ve been watching him grow since meeting him for the first time, seeing the player he is now. He’s gotten better and better each year to the point where he’s a top-five player, an MVP candidate, year in and year out, so whenever I get a chance to share the court with him, either with him or against him, it’s always been special. I’ve got nothing but love for him.”

Brunson left the Mavericks last summer for the Knicks on a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency. The lefty averaged 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists for New York in 2022-23 while shooting 49.1% from the field, 41.6% from beyond the arc and 82.9% from the free-throw line.

Even though Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season while shooting 49.6% from the floor, 34.2% from 3 and 74.2% from the free-throw line, the Mavericks finished with a record of only 38-44.