Mavericks Predicted to Make Trade, Considered Landing Spot for 3-Time All-Star

The Dallas Mavericks have been predicted to trade for a third star. On September 8, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report wrote, “Look for the ever-aggressive Mavericks to use Jaden Hardy, their 2027 first-round pick and other assets to go after a third star.”

Swartz believes Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns “would be a strong target with his floor-spacing ability, rebounding and passing chops.” The three-time All-Star will make $36 million next season.

Towns signed a four-year, $224.2 million extension with the Timberwolves in July 2022. The extension kicks in during the 2024-25 season. Towns averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season for the Timberwolves while shooting 49.5% from the field, 36.6% from beyond the arc and 87.4% from the free-throw line.

The 27-year-old Towns has career averages of 23.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 52.6% overall, 39.5% from 3 and 83.5% from the free-throw line. He has made two All-NBA teams and won the 2015-16 Rookie of the Year Award.

Swartz: Mavericks Likely Need Third Star to Push Them Toward Top of West

Swartz thinks the Mavericks likely need a third star next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to push them toward the top of the West. Dallas missed the play-in tournament last season after making the Western Conference Finals in 2022.

“Keeping Dončić happy will forever be the priority in Dallas,” Swartz wrote. “As of right now, this roster is far from championship-worthy. The Mavericks likely need a third star to push them toward the top of the West. Whenever a star player becomes disgruntled, expect the Mavs to be in pursuit.”

Dallas re-signed Irving and Dwight Powell, signed Dante Exum, Seth Curry and Derrick Jones Jr. and acquired Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes this summer. Doncic signed a five-year, $215 million extension with the Mavericks in August 2021, so he’s committed to the franchise. He’ll make $40 million next season.

Christian Wood Breaks Silence on Joining Lakers, Takes Shots at Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed Christian Wood on September 6 and the former Mavericks star is eager to play for the LakeShow.

In a statement to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Wood spoke about joining the Lakers. He also called out the Mavericks.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Laker,” Wood said. “I know we can win a championship. Communication with a coach is a big key. Coach (Darvin) Ham and I go back to our Milwaukee days and we’ve had great conversations every day about this opportunity. He believes in me and told me I’ll be playing a big role and knows what I can do. I’m looking forward to this and fasure motivated after what Dallas did.”

Wood appeared in 67 games for the Mavericks last season. He averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 51.5% from the floor, 37.6% from 3-point range and 77.2% from the foul line.

The Mavericks didn’t make an offer to Wood once free agency started after acquiring him from the Houston Rockets in the summer of 2022.

Wood has career averages of 14.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Rockets and Mavericks.