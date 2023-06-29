Mavericks Trying to Trade for $136 Million 2-Time All-Star: Report

The Dallas Mavericks are trying to trade for a two-time All-Star and NBA champion.

Six teams have inquired about the possibility of a Pascal Siakam trade with the Toronto Raptors, according to Michael Grange of Sportsnet. The six teams are the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Mavericks, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.

“Multiple teams have inquired about the possibility of Siakam being available — Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans and Sacramento have made calls — and while few conversations have even qualified as preliminary, it’s not as if the Raptors have been opposed to listening,” Grange wrote. “As has been typical, their true intentions are hard to read: ‘Not the easiest team to figure out,’ said one league source.”

Siakam signed a four-year, $136 million rookie contract extension with the Raptors in October 2019. He has one year left on his deal. The 29-year-old Douala native, who helped Toronto win the 2019 championship over the Golden State Warriors, will make $37.9 million in 2023-24.

Siakam averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists this past season while shooting 48.0% from the field, 32.4% from beyond the arc and 77.4% from the free-throw line. He has made two All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams. Siakam also won the 2018-19 Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

Mavericks Must Be Careful With Pascal Siakam

Any team trying to trade for Siakam must be cautious, as according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT, Siakam prefers to stay with the Raptors and the small forward may not re-sign with a team who trades for him.

There’s growing sentiment Toronto star Pascal Siakam — who’s on an expiring deal — would not re-sign with a team who attempts to trade for him as his preference is to remain with the Raptors, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 22, 2023

The Raptors fired Nick Nurse as head coach and hired Darko Rajakovic after the 2022-23 season ended. It’s unknown if Toronto will rebuild this summer or keep its core and compete for the playoffs next season.

Opposing front offices believe the Raptors’ high valuation of their players, such as Siakam and swingman OG Anunoby, marks the biggest roadblock to any potential trade this offseason, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Kyrie Irving Will Meet With Other Teams in Free Agency

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30 and the NBA champion plans to meet with the Mavericks and other teams, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

The expectation, though, is that Irving will re-sign with the Mavericks. It appears the future Hall of Famer will talk with other teams to create leverage so he can receive a max contract from Dallas.

According to @ramonashelburne, Kyrie Irving is expected to return to the Dallas Mavericks but intends to meet with other teams. He wants to find a "home" for the rest of his NBA career. "Well, how do you get a max contract? You create leverage, and from what I'm told with… pic.twitter.com/9Dr7C8QY4v — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) June 28, 2023

Irving averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 20 games with the Mavericks this past season. Dallas owner Mark Cuban wants to re-sign Uncle Drew once free agency starts since he doesn’t want to lose the All-NBA guard like he lost point guard Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks last summer.

“We want to sign him and hopefully he wants to come back,” Cuban said on The Ben and Skin Show. “I’m not going to handicap anymore. I learned my lesson last year.”

Irving has career averages of 23.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He has made eight All-Star teams and three All-NBA teams. Both Dallas superstar point-forward Luka Doncic and head coach Jason Kidd want Irving back next season, league sources told Heavy Sports.