Mavericks in Talks to Acquire $142 Million Star & Killian Hayes: Report

The Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons renewed conversations about a Bojan Bogdanovic trade, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic.

The potential trade framework being discussed is Bogdanovic and Killian Hayes going to the Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee. Dallas would likely be sending Detroit draft picks as well.

“Late last week, multiple league sources said that the Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons renewed conversations about a Bojan Bogdanović trade,” Cato wrote. “Dallas had previously considered trading for Bogdanović at last season’s deadline, but Detroit’s asking price of a first-round pick was considered too high for the Dallas front office.

“League sources say that the talks were sturdy enough to discuss a potential trade framework — Bogdanović and Killian Hayes coming to Dallas, Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee going out — but it’s unclear what else would have been required from each party to expand it to a four-team deal and what ultimately caused those talks, however serious, to stall. (Dallas is incredibly cautious to trade its 2027 first-round pick, one team source says, which the team could not put typical protections due to the first-rounders which it owes.)”

Bogdanovic averaged 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season for the Pistons while shooting 48.8% from the field, 41.1% from beyond the arc and 88.4% from the free-throw line. He signed a two-year, $39 million extension with Detroit in October 2022. The small forward will have made over $142 million in his NBA career once his current contract ends.

Bogdanovic has career averages of 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Pistons.

Hayes has career averages of 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists. The Pistons drafted the point guard with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Mavericks Trying to Trade for Hawks’ Clint Capela

The Mavericks would like to acquire Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Hawks are trying to acquire Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. Stein reports that the Mavericks could trade for Capela as a third team in a possible Siakam deal.

“You can safely presume that the Dallas Mavericks are rooting for Atlanta to win the trade race for Toronto’s Siakam,” Stein wrote. “And that they’re also hoping such a trade features Hawks center Clint Capela as opposed to a strictly De’Andre Hunter-centric deal. Capela has two seasons left on his current contract valued at nearly $43 million.

“The Raptors would appear to have little need for a pricey center after re-signing Jakob Poeltl this month to a four-year deal worth $78 million, so a theoretical trade of Siakam to the Hawks that features Capela would open the door for Dallas to join the trade as a third team or pursue a separate deal with Toronto for Capela.”

Capela averaged 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds last season for the Hawks while shooting 65.3% from the floor. The center signed a two-year, $45.5 million contract extension with Atlanta in September 2021.

Capela, who began his career with the Houston Rockets, will make $20.6 million next season. He has career averages of 12.4 points and 10.7 rebounds with the Rockets and Hawks.

Kyrie Irving Has 15% Trade Kicker in New Contract With Mavericks

Kyrie Irving has a 15% trade kicker in his new contract with the Mavericks, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

A trade kicker is the percentage of a player’s salary that is awarded as a bonus in the event of a trade.

Irving re-signed with the Mavericks on a three-year, $126 million contract on the first day of free agency.

A future Hall of Famer, Irving averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 20 games with the Mavericks last season. He finished the 2022-23 season with averages of 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists with the Nets and Mavericks.