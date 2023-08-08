Mavericks Trade Proposal Sends Tim Hardaway Jr. & 2 Players for $132M Center

A new trade proposal has the Dallas Mavericks trading three players for a $132 million center.

Lee Tran of Fadeaway World proposed that the Mavericks trade Tim Hardaway Jr., JaVale McGee and Christian Wood to the Phoenix Suns for Deandre Ayton. This would be a sign-and-trade deal since Wood is an unrestricted free agent.

“The Mavericks would be able to increase the team’s overall talent level and add a starting-quality center,” Tran wrote. “Ayton is a perfect fit with the team’s stars and could flourish in a franchise where he is more of a focal point. Meanwhile, the Suns would be able to add some quality depth and improve their rotation. Having good role players is one of the keys to success in the modern-day league, and this deal would get the Suns those role players.”

The Mavericks tried to trade for Ayton in June, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. However, the Suns rejected the Mavericks’ offer for Ayton, who has the same agent as Dallas superstar Luka Doncic.

Ayton averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season while shooting 58.9% from the field and 76.0% from the free-throw line. He recorded 36 double-doubles and helped Phoenix win 45 games in the regular season.

Ayton tried to leave the Suns last summer by signing a four-year, $132.9 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers in restricted free agency. However, Phoenix matched Indiana’s offer sheet.

Mavericks & Suns Could Talk Again About Deandre Ayton Trade

The Mavericks and Suns could talk again about an Ayton trade later in the year, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Sources with knowledge of the Phoenix/Dallas trade discussions said a resumption of the Ayton talks could not be ruled out,” Stein wrote in June. “Trading for Ayton would be a pricey gamble for Dallas, given the years and millions left on the inconsistent big man’s deal, but it’s a gamble that the Mavericks would ultimately be willing to take given their need for a center and the relatively low cost to acquire the player chosen two picks ahead of Luka Dončić at No. 1 overall in 2018.”

Ayton has career averages of 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 59.7% overall. The Mavericks are focused on upgrading the center position, per Stein, so they could make a run at Ayton again once the 2023-24 season starts.

Mavericks Predicted to ‘Shock the NBA’ Next Season by Writer

In an August 4 story titled “6 Teams That Can Really Shock the NBA In 2023-24,” Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report wrote that he believes the Mavericks “have a chance to be extremely dangerous” next season.

“The Dallas Mavericks were one of 2022-23’s biggest disappointments, and their late-season tank job was so obvious and flagrant that it cost them a $750,000 fine,” Bailey wrote. “This summer, though, they re-signed Kyrie Irving, added one of the best shooters of all time in Seth Curry, signed one of Europe’s most dynamic guards in Dante Exum and essentially replaced Reggie Bullock with Grant Williams. Add all that to Luka Dončić, and it’s easy to imagine the Mavericks being among the league leaders in the difference of wins between 2022-23 and 2023-24.

“Last season, Dallas was plus-4.6 points per 100 possessions (with a 94th-percentile offense) when Dončić and Irving were both on the floor, and they now have a deeper and more versatile supporting cast around them. That may not be enough to vault them from out of the playoffs to title contention, but Dončić is just over a year removed from a conference finals appearance. And Irving has plenty of postseason heroics of his own. The Mavs have a chance to be extremely dangerous.”