Mavericks Urged to Make Major Move with Spencer Dinwiddie

Sometimes it’s best to watch the Dallas Mavericks with one eye shut. Let the remaining eye focus on Luka Doncic’s wizardry; the MVP favorite is having a career season in the Lone Star State. The only problem is that his co-stars are, well, not. That’s what the other eye is for.

It’s not all bad — Christian Wood looks like an excellent pick-and-roll partner with Doncic, opening up the floor for the Slovenian superstar to cook. And Tim Hardaway, Jr. has come on hot lately, too.

But Spencer Dinwiddie, the Mavs’ selection to replace Jalen Brunson, has not inspired unwavering confidence in Dallas. It’s why Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report argued recently that Dinwiddie should be dropped from the starting five in favor of a rising youngster in Dallas.

“Splitting up Dončić and Dinwiddie—perhaps by swapping in the ascending Josh Green—could be a boon for both Dallas’ first five and its reserve unit. As the spark leader of the second team, Dinwiddie could be an asset.”

Comparing Dinwiddie and Green for the Mavericks

Dinwiddie simply isn’t the prototypical backcourt partner to pair with Doncic. Doncic thrives with a cadre of floor spacers on the offensive end and a defensive stud on the other end. Though, frankly, every team needs more players like that.

But Dallas doesn’t need to look elsewhere for a replacement. Slotting Josh Green into the starting five might make for an excellent upgrade over Dinwiddie.

Lineups featuring a Green-Doncic backcourt are flaming opponents to the tune of 131.3 points per 100 possessions. And defensively the tandem holds up as well, coughing up just 107.5 points over the same span.

Conversely, in lineups in which Green sits and Dinwiddie and Doncic take the backcourt together, the Mavericks tumble. The offense sputters — just 115.9 points per 100 possessions — and the defense does its best Titanic impression, leaking 116.5 points per 100 possessions.

And Green has also proven to be an able defender. His steals rate is once again in the upper echelon of wings, compared to Dinwiddie’s pedestrian totals of the same.

Kidd Calls Green a Potential ‘Superstar’

But it’s not just the sports media world that agrees Green has what it takes to achieve greatness with Dallas. Head coach Jason Kidd told reporters earlier in December that Green’s ceiling is potentially limitless.

“The truth is the kid is really good, and if he continues to keep working, he’s going to make a lot of money,” Kidd said. “That’s not my fault, but I didn’t lie to you, and he got paid. Josh is going to get paid a lot of money. I’m telling you here today: If he continues to work and help with the team, the kid has all the talents to be a superstar.”

Jason Kidd spent much of his post-game press conferences talking about Josh Green's development, who finished with 16 points and 5 assists: "The truth is the kid is really good, and if he keeps working, he’s going to make a lot of money.” Kidd calls paying Green a "no-brainer." pic.twitter.com/XcnaU6TLRw — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) December 6, 2022

If Green continues to develop, it could ease Dallas’ burden of looking for outside help for Doncic. But Green needs the first-team reps to prove his value to the Mavericks’ front office. Otherwise, Dallas risks undervaluing Green, only to see him walk as a free agent not unlike Jalen Brunson last summer.