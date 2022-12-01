Mavericks Urged to Trade for ‘Skilled’ $72 Million Flamethrower

The Dallas Mavericks typify the average NBA team come trade deadline season. For instance, the Mavericks need defense, but which contending team doesn’t? Floor spacers and shooters? Even the Golden State Warriors wouldn’t say no to a little more of that. Proven playoff performers? Check, check, and check.

But not every team in the NBA has Luka Doncic. The current MVP favorite is producing yet another memorable season. The only problem? He’s doing it almost entirely alone. The lineup is devoid of any other even borderline-All-Stars and its (arguably) second-best player comes off the bench. This is why Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested the Mavericks target Bogdan Bogdanovic, the $72 million sharpshooting and floor-spacing wing in Atlanta.

“The fact that even Dončić’s bag isn’t deep enough to prop this attack into the top 10 speaks to the dearth of steady scoring and shot-creation around him. Dallas desperately needs more variety in its Luka-centric system, and Bogdanović could add exactly that—if he can ever find his way back from offseason knee surgery.”

Bogdanovic’s Knee is a Cause for Concern for the Mavericks

Buckley noted one potential snag in a deal for Bogdanovic: his knees. The 30-year-old had surgery on his right knee in May, with the expectation being that he would miss around three months of action. That would have put his return somewhere in September, and in case you missed it, the calendar just flipped to December.

Yes, the lack of playing time this season and positive updates from the player himself are concerning. But let’s not forget that just two seasons ago, Bogdanovic was one of the league’s best floor spacers and shooters. His 60.1 percent eFG was in the 90th percentile among wings and his 44 percent from three was even better (94th percentile).

Triple Doubles since 2018: 50 – Luka Dončić

44 – Cavs, Kings, Clippers, Bulls, Wolves, Magic. Blazers, Suns , Hawks, Celtics, Hornets, & Pistons COMBINED pic.twitter.com/Zo1FFzRxcl — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) November 22, 2022

He kept those numbers up in the playoffs as well, helping Atlanta blister the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals that season. With performances like that so recently in the rearview mirror, would the Hawks really be interested in trading away Bogdanovic?

Bogdanovic Has Been on the Market Before

This isn’t the first time Bogdanovic’s name has been thrown around in trade discussions. Back in January, the Hawks wing was very much on the table, with Atlanta looking to retool its roster.

“Two sources told Action Network Collins is a player the Hawks are willing to engage in talks about, along with Bogdan Bogdanovic,” Matt Moore of Action Network wrote in January.

Over the next two seasons, Bogdanovic is set to earn $36 million. Given Dallas’ own financial limitations, the Mavericks will need to match salaries in order to bring in the international player. Fortunately, Dallas is flush with contracts in the $12-$18 million range. Would the Hawks, a team that ranks 19th in shooting, be willing to take a chance on Tim Hardaway, Jr.? He may not be in the midst of his best shooting season right now, but he’s at least playing, something that can’t be said for Bogdanovic.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons and Mavs star Luka Doncic met for first time last night. Exchanged jerseys. “I’m still shocked that we’re the same age,” Micah said he told Luka, who's also 23 years old. “The things you’re accomplishing in this league is pretty phenomenal.” pic.twitter.com/c7C7r0gbYj — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 30, 2022

Or maybe Dallas tries to lure Atlanta by packaging together Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans, and JaVale McGee for the combination of Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter. In Hunter, the Mavs could get a historically decent defender, albeit one who is challenged on the other end of the floor. Such is the story with trade season: most players on the move are imperfect ones, hence why they’re on the block in the first place.