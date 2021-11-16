Mavs Center Moses Brown Should Benefit From G League

The Dallas Mavericks have quite a few young players on their roster, with Moses Brown being their top center prospect. With that in mind, the Mavs are looking to win now, meaning projects like Brown don’t always get time on the floor.

That’s not to say that the 7-foot-2 big can’t contribute on a winning team, it just means he hasn’t had the chance to do so quite yet.

Luckily for Brown, he’s been given the opportunity to showcase his skills in the G League with the Texas Legends. In the past, playing down in the G League has been nothing but positive for Brown and his playing time at the NBA level. It’s been an opportunity to develop as a player and gain confidence.

Could he replicate the success he’s had in the G League at the next level for the Mavs?

After spending the offseason training with former Mavericks center Tyson Chandler, Brown has a real chance to be a building block in Dallas.

How advantageous is it for Brown to spend time in the G League?

Past Experience

Brown began the 2020-21 season on a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Without much opportunity at the NBA level, he really got the bulk of his court time in the G League with the OKC Blue early on.

The 7-footer shined for the Blue, finishing the 2020-21 G League campaign with averages of 18.5 points and 13.9 rebounds per contest. He was without question one of the best players in the league, coming back to the NBA with a ton of confidence once the G League season ended.

From there, Brown started making an impact for the Thunder, ultimately becoming their permanent starting center and earning a full-time NBA contract.

Brown finished the season with the Thunder averaging 8.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest, while starting in 32 games. This was invaluable experience, earning an opportunity that many players of his age never get.

With a ton of upside at age 22, Brown is a former top-15 recruit coming out of high school and has always had potential. As he continues to develop, the more experience he can get, the better.

Showcasing the Talent

Brown was sent down to the G League last week to get some burn with the Legends. In his first G League contest of the season, Brown showed exactly why he started so many games in Oklahoma City last season. He finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks in his debut game.

In an absolutely dominant performance, nobody could slow Brown down. He isn’t getting much playing time with the Mavericks, but needs to continue capitalizing on any opportunity he gets.

So far this season at the NBA level, Brown has played in six games, totaling 18 minutes while producing six points and five boards.

While he likely won’t ever become the full-time starting center in Dallas this season, he could still emerge as a real difference maker. The first step in that happening is producing in the G League, showing what he’s capable of in the Mavericks’ system.

The center position is one that Dallas has struggled to get a high level of production out of this season, meaning Brown has a real opportunity this season to step up at some point.