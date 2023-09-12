Mavs’ Kyrie Irving Showing Interest in Reunion With Lakers Star LeBron James

It was surprising when Team USA did not qualify for the gold medal game in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. But their loss to Canada in the bronze medal game was downright shocking. After seeing Team USA, a country that is usually known for annihilating international competition, struggle in this year’s FIBA tournament, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is looking to equip a roster for the United States that can contend for a Gold Medal in the 2024 Olympics in Paris next Summer.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is interested in teaming up with his former Cleveland Cavaliers co-star.

“LeBron James, a three-time Olympian, two-time gold medalist, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, has so strong an interest in one more Olympics that he is ready to commit for next summer and has also called multiple stars to essentially recruit them to join him with USAB in Paris, multiple league sources told The Athletic,” Charania writes.

“James has spoken to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, and Draymond Green, and they are all prepared to commit as well. Separately, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing, league sources said.”

Kyrie, LeBron Reunion Still Has Legs

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has done a decent job retooling the roster. But one of the biggest misses of the summer was another failed attempt by the Lakers to reunite James and Irving during the star point guard’s unrestricted free agency.

Kyrie signed a 3-year, $120 million deal this summer to remain with the Dallas Mavericks after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets in February. And LeBron will not become a free agent until 2025. But on the August 4 episode of “The Athletic NBA Show” insiders Jovan Buha and Sam Amick said that a reunion between the two superstars may still be in the cards.

“LeBron has potentially been very keen on playing with Kyrie again. I would not be surprised if this trade rumor pops up again, closer to the trade deadline, depending on what happens at Dallas,” they said.

Kyrie Irving Praises LeBron’s Longevity

Irving and James will forever be linked. Earlier in their careers, the two All-Stars headlined the Cavaliers as one of the most explosive duos in NBA history.

James, closing in on the finale of his thirties, is still dominating the NBA as he prepares to enter his 21st season. Last season, Irving lauded LeBron for his longevity.

“We gave the keys to the entire business to an 18-year-old kid, and now he is 38 years old, and he is still dominating. I do not think we should be surprised. I think we should congratulate and celebrate him as much as possible. Continue to enjoy the shows that he put on because it is not going to be for too much longer,” Irving said.

“Whenever he decides to play [until], I am enjoying the show. And I wish we could have gotten a chance to play against one another but who knows what can happen down the line?”