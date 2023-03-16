Ex-Maverick Gets Fresh Start, Finds New NBA Home

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, a former member of the Dallas Mavericks has gotten a fresh start with a new NBA team.

Charania reported early on Thursday morning that Moses Brown was signing a deal to join the Brooklyn Nets.

“The Brooklyn Nets are progressing on a deal to sign center Moses Brown, sources tell

The Athletic and Stadium,” Charania tweeted. “Brown averaged over four points and four rebounds in just eight minutes per game for the Clippers this season.”

Brown, who played 26 games for the Mavericks last season, was waived by the New York Knicks earlier this week.

During his time in Dallas, the seven-foot two-inch big man averaged 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 54% from the field.

Former Mavericks’ Guard Isaiah Thomas Hopes to Make NBA Return

Another former member of the Mavs, Isaiah Thomas, is hoping to have the same success as Brown, when it comes to landing another NBA contract.

Thomas recently explained that he’s been working hard to ensure he’s ready when NBA teams give him the call, during a recent interview with Heavy Sports‘ Steve Bulpett.

“Steady on the grind. Staying ready. Hopefully something coming on my phone soon,” Thomas said. “But you know me, I’m just taking care of the family and staying in the gym. I’m just staying ready, staying as positive as I can during this situation. Obviously I still want to play in the NBA, so I’m going to work for that until I can’t.”

The 34-year-old shared that he’d been talking with a couple of franchises about potentially joining their roster.

“I’ve been talking to two teams the last couple of weeks,” Thomas revealed. “Hopefully they make a decision by the end of this week or early next week. But I’ve been in contact with teams monthly.”

Thomas later told Bulpett that he ultimately wants an NBA jersey, even though he could most likely join a team overseas whenever he wants.

“So that’s the thing with me, like, I know it’s close; I just have to find the team that really wants me to be on board and me to help in any situation possible. My agency and my representatives are just trying to figure it out. Obviously there’s a lot of overseas interest, but that’s just not even on my mind right now, so I don’t even want to dip into that. My ultimate goal is to have an NBA jersey. That’s all I want.”

Thomas only spent a small amount of time with the Mavs last season. He suited up in just one game, totaling 6 points in 13 minutes.

Josh Green Issues Statement on Christian Woods After Mavs Win

As for the current Mavericks team, things have been pretty rocky as of late. However, they were able to get back into the win column on Wednesday, topping the San Antonio Spurs 137-128.

Dallas saw five of their players score over 20 points in the overtime victory. After the win, Josh Green shared some thoughts on the extra attention his teammate, Christian Wood, received from the Spurs in OT.

“I mean, if something’s working, I’m not going to complain,” Green said via the Fanatics View YouTube channel. “It’s just that simple. If they can’t guard a certain thing, you keep going back to it. And if it’s working, it’s working. Anything. No matter when it is in the game, first quarter or overtime.”