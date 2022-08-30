Mavericks Acquire Defensive Anchor in Latest Proposed Trade

Following their deep postseason run last year, it has been an underwhelming offseason for the Dallas Mavericks. While they added depth pieces like Christian Wood and JaVale McGee, Jalen Brunson walked in free agency for nothing. This flurry of decisions has some analysts questioning how committed the organization is to winning, with Luka Doncic’s prime right around the corner.

With there still being a few weeks before the start of training camp, teams have time to make some finishing touches to their roster. Before this season gets underway, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz put together bold trades for some contending teams. In the article, he cites a scenario in which the Mavs send Josh Green, Davis Bertans, and two draft picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and T.J. McConnell.

Turner—a 26-year-old who can continue to get better alongside Luka Doncic while becoming the anchor of a defense that was already seventh-best in the league last season—would be the perfect center for this Mavs team in a return to his home state of Texas. His floor-spacing ability gives Doncic the room he needs to operate and brings a new dynamic to the offense this team doesn’t have with McGee or Dwight Powell. McConnell, someone who can come in off the bench to run the offense and be a pesky defender, gives the Mavs a much-needed third playmaker following the loss of Brunson.

Turner has struggled to stay on the court in recent years but remains to be one of the NBA’s best defensive centers. In 46 games last season, he averaged 12.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 2.8 BPG.

Myles Turner and T.J. McConnell Are an Awkward Fit for Mavericks

While Turner and McConnell are experienced players who would add more depth to the Mavericks, how they fit with the rest of the roster is questionable. Given that most of their offseason moves were frontcourt additions, it makes little sense to waste assets bringing in another center.

Since Turner can expand his game beyond the arc, he is a more versatile big than JaVale McGee. However, given his injury history (played less than 50 games in each of the past two seasons), the Mavs would be taking a big gamble. Also, McGee brings veteran and championship experience to a youthful locker room looking to take the next step.

With Brunson gone, Dallas could afford to bring in another guard. That being said, McConnell might not be what they’re looking for. He is a more than serviceable floor general and capable defender, but his lack of shot creation could cause issues.

Mavericks Get in on Latest Social Media Trend

In today’s NBA, having three-and-D wing players is essential. While Jalen Brunson got most of the shine for his breakout season, there was another Mavs player who took a big step forward in 2022.

Since coming to Dallas in 2016, Dorian Finney-Smith has developed into a reliable two-way forward. Last year, the 28-year-old averaged career-highs in points (11.0), assists (1.9), and steals (1.1) per game while shooting a stellar 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Following #ClutchWeek, the NBA’s social media accounts have moved on to #NBADefenseWeek. The Mavs decided to get in on the trend by posting a clip of Finney-Smith getting a chase-down block on Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls.